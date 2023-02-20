Jem Chinese Restaurant Offers S$4.3K Salary For Restaurant Manager, Part-Timers Earn S$15/Hour

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chinese Restaurant Tai Er At Jem Is Hiring

Working in the F&B industry is notably challenging, as staff often must stand and serve customers for long hours.

Their salaries aren’t much to shout about either, which is why people were surprised upon seeing a Chinese restaurant in the West offering higher-than-usual pay for new talents.

A recent post on Reddit revealed that The Tai Er (太二酸菜鱼) outlet in Jem is hiring a restaurant manager for over S$4,000.

The accompanying photo shows a banner announcing that it is hiring, and lists expected salaries for various roles.

Let’s take a closer look.

Tai Er offers S$4,360 salary for restaurant manager role

According to the post, Redditor u/Whiskerfield said, “China restaurants are hella expensive, but I’m glad they pay their staff well.”

Not much is said in the text, but the photo of Tai Er’s job vacancies speaks a thousand words.

Among these is the offer of a S$4,350 salary package for a new restaurant manager.

Other full-time roles available are:

Head chef – S$3,750

Assistant restaurant manager – S$3,550

Management trainee – S$3,360

Service crew and dishwasher – S$3,250

For those looking for a part-time gig, Tai Er is offering either S$1,410 per month or S$15 per hour.

Meanwhile, staff can also look forward to various benefits, such as staff meals and attendance incentives.

Redditors discuss the high pay

In the comments, Redditors discuss the seemingly high salary packages that are being advertised.

Some compared Tai Er’s salary to those of other F&B franchises. It can be seen that the restaurant is offering salaries that are significantly higher than others.

Others doubted whether the quoted pay that was advertised would actually be fulfilled.

Citing their previous job interview experience, one stated that the salaries specified were “up to” salary posts as most employers would offer a starting salary “almost 1K lower” than the stated amount.

However, those who have worked in the F&B industry seem to applaud the salaries offered by the restaurant. A user said S$15/hour wage should be the benchmark since they are required to face customers and stand for long hours.

Interested applicants can call the restaurant

Established in 2015, Tai Er is a Szechuan restaurant with over 400 branches in China. It is most known for its signature Chinese sauerkraut fish.

The Jem outlet was opened in 2022.

Those interested in applying for a position with the outlet can contact the restaurant at 8038 2898.

