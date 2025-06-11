Woman in Taiwan brutally murdered after allegedly rejecting love interest, body dragged into sea

Man murders woman and drags her body into sea in Taiwan

On Sunday (8 June) afternoon, residents discovered the floating body of a woman on the coast of Pacific Park in Hualien, Taiwan.

Her belongings — including her phone and shoes — were also found about one kilometre away.

The murder was captured by the Water Resources Agency’s surveillance camera at the Huaren Seawall.

It revealed that the victim had a fierce argument with a man, who then repeatedly hit her head with a stone before dragging her body into the sea.

Man dissatisfied that victim did not return his interest

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was 33-year-old Ms Lin, who worked at a hotel in Zhongshan District, Taipei.

On 7 June, a 26-year-old man surnamed Lu took Ms Lin on a three-day and two-night trip to Hualien, along with a 43-year-old male driver surnamed Jiang.

Following the discovery of Ms Lin’s body, both Lu and Jiang were arrested.

Lu first claimed Ms Lin owed him money and that he was there to collect her debt. However, he could not state how much the victim owned.

He later stated that he had spent “millions of gifts” on Ms Lin at the hotel, but she did not return his interest, so he felt that he had been fooled.

However, he changed his statement upon being interrogated by police, saying he had only spent NTD 460,000 (~ S$19,791) to support Ms Lin.

Man revealed to be victim’s loyal customer

The hotel operator disclosed that Lu often paid Ms Lin to accompany him for drinks and that he was her loyal customer.

The two have known each other for a year but had limited interaction through text messaging, with Lu often starting the conversation, to which Ms Lin would respond passively.

Lu’s spending records at the hotel showed that he spent NTD 25,000 (~ S$1,075) each time he took Ms Lin on outings, including the one where he murdered the woman.

It is believed that Lu is dissatisfied that Ms Lu did not return his affection despite him spending so much money, which led him to murder her and drag her body into the sea.

After reinterrogation, prosecutors granted Jiang a NTD 100,000 (~ S$4,302) bail while Lu was detained and is not allowed contact with visitors.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday, FTV News.