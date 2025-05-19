29-year-old teacher strangled to death in Taiwan church, suspect claims he ‘accidentally’ killed her

29-year-old teacher strangled to death at church in Taiwan

A 29-year-old female teacher was found strangled to death inside a church dormitory in Xiulin Township, Hualien, Taiwan, on Saturday (17 May).

Strangely, the deceased surnamed Cai had later “sent” a text message in a group chat, saying, “The female teacher has been murdered, go find her quickly.”

This troubled the members of the group chat, and after failing to contact Ms Cai, one of the church members called the police for help.

Authorities discovered Ms Cai’s body inside her room, naked from the waist down, and found abrasions on her neck.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the teacher had been hit on the head with a blunt object before being strangled.

Mute man says he accidentally killed teacher

The police identified a 26-year-old mute man surnamed Liu, who is also a member of the church, as a major suspect and arrested him at a seawall in Xincheng Township.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted he had accidentally killed Ms Cai but denied sexually assaulting the victim.

According to a Sanli News Network report, Liu often spoke with young women on the messaging app LINE, sending them explicit messages and photos.

Ms Cai had blocked him two months ago, but Liu kept going back to the church to ask her to unblock him.

It is believed that Ms Cai’s rejection prompted Liu to kill her.

Suspect faces murder charges

Liu was taken to the Hualien District Prosecutor’s Office for further questioning, facing murder charges.

Additionally, he has been detained and is denied visitations late at night.

Ms Cai’s body is set to undergo autopsy on Monday (19 May) to determine the exact cause of her death, ETtoday reported.

Featured image adapted from Sanli News Network, ETtoday.