Taiwan Night Market Experience Coming To Orchard Cineleisure On 28 July, Dishes Cost Around S$5

Taiwan Night Market Dining Concept Launching At Cineleisure On 28 July

Anybody who’s been to Taiwan would agree that the night markets there are amazing. Most of the delicacies sold there are unique, tasty, and affordable.

If you’ve been hankering to travel to Taiwan but haven’t had the chance yet, you won’t need to look far for the night market experience.

Fei Siong Group, the Singaporean F&B company that runs Encik Tan and other eateries, is set to bring the Taiwan street food dining concept to Cineleisure.

TaiWan Night Markets will be opening in the basement of the mall on 28 July.

It boasts a wide selection of street food synonymous with the famed night markets in Taiwan.

Taiwan night market can accommodate up to 300 patrons

According to a press release, there will be 19 street food kiosks and five mini restaurants within TaiWan Night Markets. The 8,000 sq ft space can accommodate up to 300 patrons at once.

People can look forward to delicacies from Taiwan, such as the Night Market Huge Steak, Taiwanese QQ Sweet Potato Balls, Peanut Roll Ice Cream, Salty Crispy Chicken, and peanut roll ice cream at the outlet.

Visitors can also get a taste of food served by renowned Taiwanese food brands, Sanchong Braised Pork Rice and Super Nutritious Sandwich.

As if the deal cannot get any sweeter, each dish at the food kiosks will average around S$5. This means that you can satisfy your cravings without breaking the bank.

Be transported to the bustling night markets of Taiwan

This delectable concept will bring a taste of the Taiwan night market experience to Cineleisure.

Fei Siong Group said its team tasted food from some of the country’s most iconic night markets in preparation for the new outlet.

These include:

Cisheng Temple in Dadaocheng

Ningxia Night Market

Shilin Night Market

Raohe Night Market

Qingguang Night Market

Yansan Night Market

In light of the exciting new addition, a Cineleisure spokesperson said TaiWan Night Markets is part of its new tenant mix that promises patrons a unique and vibrant experience.

“We believe that our patrons will be transported to the bustling night markets of Taiwan while being right in the heart of Orchard Road,” they added.

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

Orchard Cineleisure

Address: 8 Grange Rd, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: 8am-10pm

Nearest MRT stations: Orchard, Somerset

