Taiwanese Woman Passes Away After Getting Run Over Twice, Was Crossing Road While Using Phone

Taiwanese Woman Gets Into Fatal Accident After Using Phone While Crossing Road

Road safety is vital, no matter which part of the world one hails from. Not adhering to traffic rules can lead to a potentially fatal accident.

This was what happened in Taiwan when a 40-year-old woman crossed the street while using her phone. A white car collided with her, before a black vehicle ran her over.

She then succumbed to her injuries and later passed away in the local hospital.

Taiwanese woman uses phone while crossing road

According to Yahoo News Taiwan, the incident occurred on 6 Oct, at around 10.25pm in the Luzhu District of Taoyuan, Taiwan.

Eyewitnesses captured footage of a woman crossing the street, using her phone with her head lowered.

A white car then rammed into her, causing her to collapse in the middle of the road.

The situation worsened when shortly after, a black car drove in at a high speed. The driver had apparently failed to notice the woman and ran her over.

His actions caused her body to be dragged for around five metres, leaving a trail of blood.

The video had also shown a man on the opposite side of the road intending to assist the woman after the first collision. However, he was too late to prevent the second accident from occurring.

Drivers responsible for accident arrested

8world News reports that local police in the district arrested the two drivers, aged 35 and 47.

After conducting breathalyser tests, they determined that neither of them was travelling under the influence of alcohol.

However, Taiwanese driving regulations state that vehicles must slow down at intersections like the one involved in the incident.

As such, both drivers are now under investigation for manslaughter.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.