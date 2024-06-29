Takagi Ramen offers NSFs & NSmen free ramen on 1 July

To celebrate SAF day, ramen chain Takagi Ramen is offering NSFs and NSmen a free bowl of Butashoga Shoyu Ramen next Monday (1 July), with no minimum spending required.

The promotion is valid at six participating outlets, from 2pm to 6pm.

Last year, Takagi Ramen had a similar promotion offering a free bowl of their classic Takagi Ramen to servicemen.

NSFs & NSmen can redeem free ramen by presenting 11B or LifeSG app

Servicemen can redeem their bowl of Butashoga Shoyu Ramen by presenting their 11B (SAF/SCDF/SPF) or LifeSG App at participating outlets.

The participating Takagi Ramen outlets are:

Dhoby Ghaut

Pasir Ris

Redhill

Yew Tee

Yishun

Woodlands

The promotion will run from 2pm to 6pm on 1 July and is valid for dine-in customers only.

Held similar promo for SAF Day last year

Takagi Ramen held a similar promotion last year at their Dhoby Ghaut and Marine Parade outlet.

Eligible servicemen could redeem the restaurant’s Takagi Ramen dish by similarly presenting their 11B or LifeSG app.

Takagi Ramen took the opportunity to thank servicemen for the large turnout last year.

