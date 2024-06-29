Takagi Ramen serving NSFs & NSmen free ramen on 1 July, no minimum spending required

The six participating outlets are at Dhoby Ghaut, Yishun, Yew Tee, Woodlands, Pasir Ris, and Redhill. 

By - 29 Jun 2024, 12:34 pm

Takagi Ramen offers NSFs & NSmen free ramen on 1 July

To celebrate SAF day, ramen chain Takagi Ramen is offering NSFs and NSmen a free bowl of Butashoga Shoyu Ramen next Monday (1 July), with no minimum spending required.

Image courtesy of Takagi Ramen

The promotion is valid at six participating outlets, from 2pm to 6pm.

Last year, Takagi Ramen had a similar promotion offering a free bowl of their classic Takagi Ramen to servicemen.

NSFs & NSmen can redeem free ramen by presenting 11B or LifeSG app

Servicemen can redeem their bowl of Butashoga Shoyu Ramen by presenting their 11B (SAF/SCDF/SPF) or LifeSG App at participating outlets.

Image courtesy of Takagi Ramen

The participating Takagi Ramen outlets are:

  • Dhoby Ghaut
  • Pasir Ris
  • Redhill
  • Yew Tee
  • Yishun
  • Woodlands

The promotion will run from 2pm to 6pm on 1 July and is valid for dine-in customers only.

Image courtesy of Takagi Ramen

Held similar promo for SAF Day last year

Takagi Ramen held a similar promotion last year at their Dhoby Ghaut and Marine Parade outlet.

Eligible servicemen could redeem the restaurant’s Takagi Ramen dish by similarly presenting their 11B or LifeSG app.

Takagi Ramen took the opportunity to thank servicemen for the large turnout last year.

Featured image courtesy of Takagi Ramen. 

