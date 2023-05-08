S’porean Sticks Talisman On Car To Ward Off LTA Fines, S’poreans Ask Where They Can Buy One

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Driver Has Talisman On Car To Ward Off Fines From LTA

The last thing any driver or motorcyclist wants on the road — apart from an accident — is a traffic fine.

In Singapore, there are a number of authorities that can fine you, and one of them is the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

For one particular driver, it seems they were either spooked by a previous fine or paranoid about getting one.

As a result, they were spotted with a talisman on their car, made specifically to ward off LTA fines.

The sighting amused many netizens, with some even asking where they can get a similar talisman.

Singaporean car talisman has ‘LTA don’t see me’ written on it

A Facebook user took to the ROADS.sg page on Sunday (7 May) to share an image of an interesting talisman on someone’s car.

On the strip of yellow paper were the words “LTA don’t see me”.

In other words, the talisman is supposed to ward off LTA officers and keep them from noticing any offences the driver may commit.

According to the OP, they were driving home when they spotted the talisman on the rear windscreen of an Audi car.

They jokingly added that they hope the unconventional amulet can indeed “ward off evil”.

Singaporeans ask where they can get LTA car talisman for themselves

After seeing the talisman’s novel message, many netizens cheekily asked where they can get one of their own.

One commenter even enquired about the talisman as if it were a Facebook advertisement, simply commenting “PM”, or “private message”.

At the same time, there were others who cautioned that while the talisman may keep LTA summonses at bay, it won’t do the same for those from the Traffic Police (TP).

Speaking of which, one Facebook user suggested having another talisman to keep the TP’s cameras from catching them as well.

Source: Facebook

Finally, this pragmatic user simply remarked that one does not have to worry about fines if they do not do anything wrong.

That would certainly be more powerful than all the charms and talismans in the world.

The best anti-LTA fine talisman is safe & responsible driving

Getting stuck in traffic is undoubtedly tedious, but coming across unique decor on vehicles, such as this talisman, can make it a little less so.

Humorous message aside, we do hope the driver will stay out of trouble and remain LTA fine-free.

Ultimately, the best ‘talisman’ to keep traffic summonses away is to drive safely and observe traffic rules at all times.

