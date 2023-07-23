M’sian Singer Slams The 1975’s Matty Healy After Festival Gets Cancelled, Can’t Dedicate Songs To Late Mum

Malaysian Singer Calls Out The 1975 Singer Matty Healy

Recently, UK band The 1975 frontman Matty Healy made headlines for his antics during The Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia.

He kissed bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage, and voiced controversial opinions against the Malaysian government.

For this, authorities banned The 1975 from Kuala Lumpur, before cancelling the festival altogether.

A Malaysian singer who was scheduled to perform as well, Talitha Tan, then took to Instagram to call him out on his behaviour.

Malaysia singer Talitha Tan wanted to dedicate set to late mother

On 22 July, Tan called Matty out in an Instagram post.

She shared that her performance, scheduled on 23 July, the last day of the festival, was the first after her mother’s death.

As such, she was going to dedicate the set to her.

Unfortunately, the festival, and her performance, were cancelled due to Healy’s “reckless ignorance, selfishness and inability to adjust or respect different cultures”.

“Mummy, I am so so sorry,” she said.

Malaysia’s not perfect. But man, I am shattered.

Singer directly criticises The 1975 singer Matty Healy for behaviour

Tan continued to directly address Healy, adding:

And now you can go back to your country thinking you did an “amazing” thing for Malaysia’s “young people.”

She went on to mention that she felt especially sorry for the festival’s team and the scheduled performers.

“So yeah, [Healy], “I am furious” at you and your white privilege, thanks for nothing,” Tan stated.

Tan also reposted similar call-outs by other local artists on her Instagram stories.

She expressed her intention to file a court action against him, together with other performers and vendors of the festival.

“Their action has damaged our industry… they cannot just walk away as if nothing happened,” Tan proclaimed.

Stating that there would be a town hall meeting to decide on proceeding with the court action, she urged those affected to join.

In a separate story, she pointed out that bearing the brunt of the consequences of Matty’s actions had also contributed to her ire.

“Do you really think what Matty did helped the community?” she asked. “We’re just going to be more marginalised now.”

The cancellation of the festival was revealed by the organisers, who said in a statement that the Ministry of Communications and Digital had pulled the plug on the event on 22 July.

The 1975 has also cancelled their shows in Indonesia and Taiwan due to the uproar.

Featured image adapted from @talithabe on Instagram and Twitter.