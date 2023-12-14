M’sian Tamil School Operates For 30 Years Thanks To Elderly Rubber Trader Who Waives Rent

Malaysian Tamil School Able To Keep Operating After Elderly Rubber Trader Waives Rent

In today’s world, it can be difficult to come across true acts of kindness — especially ones that last decades.

They do occur now and then, though, transcending boundaries between different groups of people.

This was the case in Malaysia, where an elderly rubber trader has been waiving rent for a Tamil primary school for the past 30 years to allow it to continue operating.

He also sold the land to them at a lower price and even helped them raise funds for the purchase by giving two donations.

Elderly rubber trader waives rent for Tamil primary school

According to MySinchew, 78-year-old Yek Dong Ping purchased a plot of land in Ayer Tawar, a town in Perak, for RM330,000 (S$94,000) three decades ago.

At that time, a Tamil primary school called SJKT Ayer Tawar was already occupying half an acre of the land.

Instead of forcing them to vacate the premises, Mr Yek let them continue operating and even waived their rent.

He also paid their quit rent, which is a tax imposed on property owners in Malaysia that gives them the right to occupy the land on which their property stands.

Mr Yek reportedly did so because he wanted to support a local Tamil primary school and allow students to learn their mother tongue, similar to how he supports Chinese schools.

His assistance at the school did not end there.

Last year, several representatives of the school approached Mr Yek to buy the land with plans to expand the institution and renovate the classrooms.

Since their board of directors did not have the funds required, they planned to host a fundraising campaign and request for government allocation.

The estimated value of the land was RM200,000 (S$57,000) per acre at the time. Mr Yek agreed to sell three acres for RM400,000 (S$114,000), a price that the school agreed to.

Gives them donations to purchase land

Speaking to MySinchew, Mr Yek said he told the school he would give RM50,000 (S$14,000) to their fundraising campaign.

This would bring down the price of the land to RM350,000 (S$99,700).

A year later, the school’s representatives approached him for more donations as they faced difficulties raising the required funds.

Mr Yek finally agreed to donate another RM50,000, selling the land at RM300,000 (S$85,500).

Expressing their gratitude, the school’s two vice headmistresses praised him for paying their quit rent, which was set up in 1938, and waiving rent for 30 years.

In addition, Mr Yek would sponsor the school’s events and deliver mandarin oranges during Chinese New Year.

The school’s students are mostly made up of the children of Indian rubber tappers, MySinchew noted.

As such, Mr Yek explained that his support was his way of thanking the Indian rubber tappers who had helped him over the years.

Kudos to Mr Yek for his generosity. Hopefully, more people will be inspired to perform similar acts of kindness if they have the means to do so.

