Mother & Son Found Dead Inside Tampines HDB Unit, Neighbours Noticed Rotten Smell

Two People Found Dead Inside Tampines HDB Flat On 22 Oct

A 92-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were both found dead inside a Tampines HDB flat on Saturday morning, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Neighbours had smelled something rotten in the vicinity a week earlier.

The gruesome discovery was made at around 11.56am. The two bodies were found in a decomposed state in an 11th-floor unit at Block 285 Tampines Street 22.

According to a Shin Min Daily News reporter, they could smell something rancid emanating from the flat all the way from the corridor.

Police officers were seen entering and exiting the flat as part of investigations and evidence gathering while the unit, which is beside the stairs, was cordoned off.

Neighbours had smelled something from a week ago, but it is unclear who alerted the police to the grisly find.

One of them, Mr Lu, said his family was baking but could smell something odd. He was then surprised to see several police officers at the unit.

Another neighbour from the 10th floor said they started to notice the smell a week ago, but they thought it was the smell of other neighbours cooking.

Police investigations are ongoing.

