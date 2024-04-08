Former Tampines Regional Library now a MINDEF satellite office for employees to work near home

Tampines Regional Library turned into MINDEF ‘work-near-home’ facility

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has transformed the former Tampines Regional Library into an accessible satellite office facility.

As part of its “work-near-home” scheme, M-Works, MINDEF and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) employees will be able to utilise the facility’s relevant networks and systems, which they cannot access at home due to security reasons.

The Tampines office is the fourth of its kind.

Tampines facility will assist employees

According to The Straits Times (ST), the new Tampines facility is part of MINDEF’s efforts to adapt to flexible working arrangements.

The facility will reduce commuting time for employees and provide a conducive environment to work after attending meetings in the East.

The 100-seater office includes newly refurbished amenities such as:

Individual work stations

Quiet pods for calls

Four-seat work booths

Private discussion rooms with a capacity of four to six people

Enclosed meeting rooms with a capacity of 10 to 20 people

Large tables to facilitate team discussions

Collapsible walls between meeting rooms and discussion rooms to conduct training sessions and town halls

Speaking to ST, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said the Tampines site was allocated to MINDEF in 2021.

The former library, which opened in 1994 and was Singapore’s first regional library, was returned to the state in 2018.

Refurbishments began in 2022, ahead of the facility’s opening in October 2023.

Scheme began in 2021

According to ST, MINDEF introduced M-Works in April 2021, with trial facilities at the former Spring Singapore building in Bukit Merah and Chong Pang Camp in Yishun.

In July 2022, a third facility opened at the Defence Technology Tower B on Depot Road in Telok Blangah.

This was followed by the fourth and latest facility in the former Tampines Regional Library last October.

MINDEF revealed that all facilities can hold up to 400 people in total, with an average monthly usage rate of about 75%.

It added that the most popular facility is the Telok Blangah branch, with an average monthly usage rate between 80% and 90%.

When asked about plans for further expansion, MINDEF told ST they would “continue tracking the usage of current sites before considering its next steps”.

Also read: New Central Manpower Base in Bukit Timah to open progressively from 2025: MINDEF

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Our Journey.