New Central Manpower Base in Bukit Timah to open progressively from 2025: MINDEF

New Central Manpower Base for NS services will open in phases from 2025

The new Central Manpower Base (CMPB), located in Bukit Timah, is set to open progressively from 2025.

A stone’s throw away from Cashew MRT Station and the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) headquarters, the new CMPB allows for shorter pre-enlistment medical screenings and houses a suite of features that will benefit both servicemen and members of the public.

MINDEF will also be launching a new mobile app that allows NSmen to register their ICT attendance using their phones.

New Central Manpower Base will be near MINDEF HQ & Cashew MRT Station

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How announced the plans on Thursday (29 Feb), during MINDEF’s budget debate.

Providing an update on the new CMPB that was first announced in 2019, Mr Heng said the facility will open in phases from next year.

Located along Upper Bukit Timah Road, the new facility will allow for shorter pre-enlistment health screenings. This is made possible by an “easier” registration process and “improved sequencing of stations”.

In addition, pre-enlistees will undergo their pre-enlistment Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPT) at the facility.

NSmen, too, can take their IPPT and undergo NS Fit training at the facility.

The new CMPB isn’t just for servicemen either. Like SAFRA clubhouses, the building houses a suite of amenities that are open to the public, such as:

Café

Childcare centre

700-seater Food court

Lifestylemart

Members of the public can also access an outdoor fitness zone which features a running trail, football field, and exercise stations.

“We envisage these amenities to be open even on weekends,” said Mr Heng, bringing even greater convenience to NSmen and the nearby community.

OneNS web portal will replace NS Portal

Mr Heng also announced that the OneNS mobile app will be rolled out to all NS units this year.

Currently in the trial phase, the app helps consolidate NS-related services and transactions.

For example, NSmen will be able to register their In-Camp Training (ICT) attendance using geo-location and QR code scanning.

They can also acknowledge their ICT call-up notifications and access their Make-up Pay receipts on the app.

The OneNS web portal will similarly launch this year, replacing the current NS Portal.

The new web portal will be hosted on MINDEF’s commercial cloud, allowing users to access NS services with “fewer disruptions”.

NS Square to be completed in 2027

Mr Heng also provided an update on the progress of transforming The Float @ Marina Bay into NS Square.

Construction works for the project will commence next month after MINDEF awarded the tender to Expand Construction Pte Ltd last year.

NS Square is due for completion in 2027.

