Tampines Rovers fined S$2K after unauthorised individual enters official area, he’s revealed as new head coach

Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United fined S$2K each after unauthorised individual enters dugout during SPL match

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has fined two Singapore Premier League (SPL) clubs S$2,000 each after an unauthorised individual entered restricted areas during a match.

The incident occurred during the 16 March fixture between BG Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United at Jurong East Stadium.

Unauthorised individual later identified as incoming head coach

The individual was later identified as Katsuhito Kinoshi, who has since been appointed Tampines’ head coach.

However, at the time of the match, he had not been officially announced and was not part of the club’s registered delegation.

Photos circulating online showed him in the dugout, appearing to give instructions to then-interim head coach Robert Eziakor during the game.

In response to MS News’ queries, FAS said only individuals listed in a club’s official delegation are allowed access to such areas.

“As the unauthorised individual was not part of BG Tampines Rovers’ official delegation, the club has been fined S$2,000,” a FAS spokesperson said.

“As the host club, Tanjong Pagar United is responsible for access control to official areas in accordance with SPL Regulations, and has also been fined S$2,000.”

FAS added that it has reminded all clubs to enforce proper access control.

Tampines says coach was ‘fully in charge’ before official appointment

Tampines confirmed Kinoshi’s appointment on 3 April, weeks after the incident.

The club told The Straits Times (ST) that he had already been spending time with the team and was “fully in charge of the team” prior to his official start date.

It added that Kinoshi had been keen to familiarise himself with the team in the weeks leading up to his appointment, volunteering his time to be around the club and being granted access accordingly.

However, the club said it has since reminded him to comply with league regulations.

Questions raised over work pass and involvement

Kinoshi had reportedly been around the team for months, including attending training sessions and matches.

He was also seen giving instructions from the stands prior to his appointment.

When asked, the club did not disclose when he obtained a valid work pass.

During this period, Tampines maintained that Eziakor remained “fully in charge of the team”.

Separately, FAS recently took action against two referees over errors in SPL matches.

Both officials were stood down for four matches after failing to issue red cards in separate incidents, despite video assistant referee reviews.

FAS said the referees did not “correctly identify the severity of the offence” in both cases, and will only return after completing remedial training and performance assessments.

Also read: Ex-Arsenal player Mihoko Ishida takes over as head coach of S’pore women’s football team

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Featured image adapted from @tmsgoal on Instagram and BG Tampines Rovers Football Club on Facebook.