Ex-Arsenal player Mihoko Ishida takes over as head coach of S’pore women’s football team

‘Try without fear of mistakes’: Mihoko Ishida takes on role as Singapore Women’s football head coach

The Lionesses have a new head coach in Mihoko Ishida, the ex-Arsenal Women FC forward.

The appointment comes after former head coach Karim Bencherifa stepped down earlier this week after more than three years in the role.

Ishida, 43, brings with her a wealth of experience in women’s football, having competed at a high level during her playing career before pivoting to coaching.

Former Arsenal player with strong football pedigree

After impressing during a college tour of England, Ishida was signed by Arsenal Ladies (now known as Arsenal Women FC) in 2003.

During her time in North London, the forward won both the league and the FA Cup. She also shared the field with notable players such as long-serving England captain Faye White and Alex Scott.

She later returned to Japan, where she finished her playing career with JEF United Ichihara Chiba Ladies before transitioning into a full-time singer.

Ishida then began her coaching career as an assistant coach with Sfida Setagaya FC from 2019 to 2021, helping the team win the Nadeshiko League Division Two title.

She later joined Nippatsu Yokohama FC Seagulls in 2022 as assistant coach, before being promoted to head coach in 2023, a role she held until 2025.

Drawn to opportunity to build women’s football in Singapore

Explaining her decision to take up the role, Ishida said she was attracted by the opportunity to build something new.

She noted that Singapore’s women’s football scene is still developing, which makes it an exciting challenge.

“It’s not something already completed — there is a strong appeal in building something from the ground up,” Ishida said.

She added that discussions with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) about long-term growth and development of women’s football in Singapore played a key role in her decision.

Impressed by players’ dedication

Having already observed the squad during the international training camp in February, Ishida shared that she was encouraged by the players’ attitude.

She highlighted their commitment to balancing football with full-time work or studies.

I saw strength, resilience, and a refusal to make excuses.

She added that she hopes to support players in building confidence and expressing their individuality on the pitch.

Focus on discipline and player development

Ishida said she aims to create an environment where players are encouraged to take initiative without fear of making mistakes.

At the same time, she emphasised the importance of structure and discipline.

“All players are equal. Every player in Singapore has a chance,” she said.

Ishida, who signed a two-year contract with FAS, is keen on laying a strong foundation for the future of women’s football in Singapore.

FAS highlights need for relatable and experienced coach

FAS Women’s Committee chairperson Yeong Sheau Shyan said the appointment reflects the organisation’s focus on supporting players who juggle football with other commitments.

She noted that the team remains at the amateur status, with players training after work and competing on weekends.

“We wanted someone who had playing and coaching experience at both the amateur and professional level — someone who could understand our players’ situation and inspire them,” Ms Yeong said.

Netizens react, mostly receptive

Most netizens were relatively receptive to Ishida’s appointment, given her wealth of experience.

Others also laid out their hopes for the team under Ishida’s management.

One netizen voiced their support for the Lionesses having a female head coach instead.

The past few head coaches have been male and they suggested that having a female head coach may be better suited to getting the best out of the women’s team.

Also read: MS Polls: 55% say that the S’pore national football team needs a local coach