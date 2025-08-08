MS Polls: 55% say that the S’pore national football team needs a local coach

MS Polls: More than half feel that the next national football coach should be local

When it comes to football, Singaporeans are never short on opinions, especially when the Lions are involved.

From tactics to team selection, and yes, even on who gets to stand on the sidelines barking instructions.

With the sudden resignation of Tsutomu Ogura as head coach of the Singapore men’s national football team, a familiar debate has resurfaced: Should the Lions be led by a local coach or a foreign one?

According to a poll conducted on Answers.sg, 55% of 673 respondents believe a Singaporean should take charge, while 45% prefer a foreign coach.

Ogura’s abrupt exit raises questions

Mr Ogura stepped down on 24 June this year, just a year and five months into his tenure.

His stint was marked by mixed performances, with occasional flashes of promise but no significant breakthroughs on the international stage.

Mr Ogura oversaw 16 matches during his time with the Lions, with five wins, three draws, and eight losses.

His resignation has left many wondering what the Football Association of Singapore’s (FAS) next move will be.

Meanwhile, former Tampines Rovers coach Gavin Lee has been named interim head coach of Singapore’s national team.

The FAS, who are looking for a candidate who posseses “the vision, expertise, and leadership skills to take Singapore football to the next level”, stated that the search for a permanent replacement is currently underway.

The case for a local national football coach

A slim majority of the respondents believe that it is time to give a local coach the reins after three consecutive Japanese coaches.

Supporters feel that a homegrown coach could bring several advantages to the table, such as:

1. Better understanding of local talent

A Singaporean coach is likely to be more familiar with local players, youth academies, and the nuances of local football culture.

This deeper connection and sensitivity could help unlock potential talent that may be otherwise overlooked by a foreign coach.

2. Long-term development

Developing local coaching expertise could strengthen Singapore football in the long run.

Investing in homegrown talent, both on and off the pitch, may create a more sustainable football ecosystem in the long run, rather than relying on imported expertise.

3. National pride and fan support

Having a Singaporean at the helm could inspire players and rally fans.

National pride is an intangible but powerful motivator, and a local coach may help reignite enthusiasm for the Lions.

The past has proven this, for example when Fandi Ahmad served as interim coach in 2018.

It showed back then how a local coach can energise both players and supporters, even though results remained inconsistent.

Speaking to MS News, Halis, 29, a football coach said: “Instead of turning once again to a foreign coach, it’s time we place our trust in Gavin Lee.”

He added that Lee — who has been a steady presence in the backroom — is also familiar with Coach Ogura’s system, bringing about the continuity that the team needs.

“Appointing him permanently would not only preserve tactical cohesion but also foster a stronger local football identity,” said Coach Halim.

“The foundations are there, it’s time to build on them with one of our own at the helm.”

35-year-old Sporting Director Jordan Tan agreed: “For starters, I would prefer a Singaporean to lead the national team. Since it’s our own country, a Singaporean coach would naturally want the best for the team. That passion and sense of national pride can play a big role in motivating the coach to succeed.”

Mr Tan, who also holds an AFC ‘C’ diploma in football coaching, acknowledged that money and credentials are important factors in a coach’s CV.

“But having a Singaporean lead their own country adds an extra layer of motivation to do well,” he added.

Some fans still prefer foreign expertise

Despite the sentiment for a local appointment, 45% of respondents believe a foreign coach would make more sense, for the following reasons:

1. Tactical expertise and international experience

Foreign coaches often bring valuable exposure to advanced training methods and global football strategies.

Some fans feel that Singapore’s domestic coaching pool still lacks the tactical depth required to compete at the highest level.

John Yeong, 42, a sports media owner, told MS News: “As much as I feel we should be led by a local national coach for the feel good factor, our local talent pool of coaches lack international experience and pedigree to take Singapore to the next level over the longer term.”

2. Professional detachment

A foreign manager may also find it easier to make tough decisions, such as benching popular players or overhauling squad dynamics, without letting local sentiments sway them.

Indeed, Singapore’s most successful period in recent history came under foreign guidance.

Radojko Avramović, the Serbian coach who led the Lions to three AFF Championship titles (2004, 2007, 2012), remains a prime example of how foreign expertise can deliver tangible results.

3. Fresh perspectives and global networks

Foreign coaches can additionally inject new ideas and philosophies into Singapore football, often shaped by their experiences across different leagues and football cultures.

This fresh perspective can challenge entrenched norms and reinvigorate both players and support staff.

Additionally, they tend to bring with them strong international networks that can open doors for overseas training camps, friendly matches, and even player transfers.

These global connections can help Singapore’s players and coaches gain valuable exposure beyond the region, accelerating the overall development of the national set-up.

“While hiring a local coach may bring us some results at the regional level, he needs to be supported by supporting team members in the coaching staff that has a proven track record at the highest level, if this is the path Singapore chooses to go with,” Mr Yeong, a former semi-pro footballer, added.

What’s next for the Lions?

The FAS has yet to announce Ogura’s permanent replacement, but the poll results show a slight public leaning toward giving a local coach a chance.

However, with crucial tournaments on the horizon, the decision will likely weigh experience against national pride.

Will the next coach be a Singaporean who understands the heartbeat of local football, or an international tactician with proven credentials?

For one former national footballer who wished to remain anonymous, the nationality of the coach does not matter.

“What Singapore really needs is someone who’s more than just tactically sound,” he said.

“They must be able to coach players effectively, understand how teams function, bring out the best in individuals, and have a good grasp of what local fans expect.”

The former player emphasised that there are more important factors to consider other than where the coach comes from, such as whether they can build trust, unite the team, and set a clear direction.

“Ultimately, we need someone who can bridge the gap between youth and senior players, elevate the overall coaching culture, and be held accountable,” he added.

It was earlier reported that more than 60 candidates had shown interest in the role, among them Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, former Liverpool winger Harry Kewell, ex-Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Nick Montgomery, and former Thailand national team coach Mano Polking.

On 6 Aug, FAS revealed that 16 candidates have been shortlisted and 10 selected for interviews.

As of now, the hot seat for the next Singapore national football coach is still up for grabs.

One thing is certain though: Singapore fans are hungry for success and eager to see the Lions roar again on the regional stage.

Whoever takes charge will carry the hopes of a nation desperate for a footballing revival.

