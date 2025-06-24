Tsutomu Ogura resigns as S’pore national football team head coach, cites ‘pressing personal matters’

Singapore national football coach Tsutomu Ogura resigns after just 16 matches in charge

Just a year and five months into his stint leading the Singapore men’s national football team, head coach Tsutomu Ogura has stepped down, citing “pressing personal matters” that require his return to Japan.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed his resignation on Tuesday (24 June), stating that Mr Ogura had informed them “several weeks ago” of his intention to step down.

Following that, the FAS Executive Committee held discussions with Mr Ogura to explore possible arrangements that might allow him to remain in his role.

However, despite efforts on both sides and a shared wish to continue working together, his personal situation made it “untenable” for him to carry on.

Former BG Tampines Rovers coach Gavin Lee appointed interim head coach

As Ogura exits the role, Gavin Lee — previously the head coach of the Tampines Rovers Football Club — has been named interim head coach of the Singapore national football team.

Mr Lee stepped down from his position at the Singapore Premier League club earlier in June.

The FAS said the search for a permanent replacement is “actively underway”.

They are seeking a candidate with “the vision, expertise, and leadership qualities to elevate Singapore football to the next level”.

Mr Ogura oversaw 16 matches during his time with the Lions, with five wins, three draws, and eight losses.

His stint ended on a high, with back-to-back victories against the Maldives and Bangladesh in June.

Mr Ogura was Singapore’s third consecutive Japanese head coach

Mr Ogura, who previously served as an assistant coach with the Japan national team, was the third Japanese coach in a row to lead the Lions.

He took over from Takayuki Nishigaya in February 2024, stepping into a squad in transition and under pressure to rebuild.

Before Nishigaya, the team was led by Tatsuma Yoshida, who held the position from 2019 to 2021.

The FAS expressed its appreciation for Mr Ogura’s professionalism, commitment, and contribution to Singapore football during his tenure.

“We wish him and his family well in their future endeavours,” the association said.

Also read: S’pore women’s football team not participating in ASEAN championships, citing ‘players’ welfare’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @fasingapore on Instagram.