S’pore women’s football team not participating in ASEAN championships, citing ‘players’ welfare’

Singapore women’s football national team not participating in ASEAN championships

The Singapore women’s football team will not participate in the upcoming ASEAN Women’s Championship.

The tournament, set to take place from 6 to 19 Aug, clashes with other major competitions.

This, coupled with other factors, led the Football Association of Singapore to make the tough call even though the team earned their spot by finishing 3rd at last year’s AFF Women’s Cup.

2 competitions played a big part in withdrawal

According to a statement by the FAS, the two competitions that clashed with the ASEAN Women’s Championship are:

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers (23 June – 5 July)

AFC Under-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers (2 – 10 Aug)

The year-end Thailand SEA Games (9 – 20 Dec) were also taken into consideration.

“The withdrawal was not taken lightly”, FAS said in its statement. Nonetheless, the call was made to manage players’ welfare, maintain their standards, and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

“We are all disappointed that it has come to this”. However, with important tournaments lined up, the top priority is to “protect the health and well-being” of the players.

ASEAN Championships clashed with U20 Qualifiers

In its statement, FAS said it remains committed to giving players the best chance to excel in the three major milestones this year:

Asian Cup Qualifiers

U20 Qualifiers

SEA Games

Lionesses’ skipper Rosnani Azman said that although it was disappointing, the team understands the importance of prioritising their readiness and recovery, “especially with so many key tournaments coming up”.

“Many of us are also juggling school, work, club, and national duties — taking time off is proving challenging”, she added.

FAS expresses gratitude to supporters & stakeholders

FAS wrote in the statement that the organisation deeply values its longstanding relationship with the AFF and continues to engage them “in good faith” as they assess its options.

Ultimately, the FAS’s responsibility is to empower its national teams to perform “to the best of their abilities” and deliver results that make Singapore proud.

This includes competing in the right tournaments at the appropriate time with the right resources and preparation.

“We thank our supporters and stakeholders for their understanding as we work to serve the best interests of Singapore football”, the statement concludes.

Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore.