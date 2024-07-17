S’pore women’s national football team thrashes Macau 9-0 in friendly, Danelle Tan scores hat-trick

Singapore women’s national football team defeats Macau 9-0 on 16 July

The Singapore women’s national football team defeated Macau 9-0 in a home international friendly on Tuesday (16 July), setting a record for its biggest win.

Speaking after the win, the Lionesses’ coach Karim Bencherifa said he was happy with the performance and that there was more to come.

Singapore Lionesses defeats Macau 9-0

The game started slow as Singapore struggled to turn their possession into shots on target.

But Dorcas Chu struck the ball with a deft first touch from a corner in the 37th minute, giving Singapore the lead.

Putri Syaliza, who plays for the Oakland University team, then curled in a deflected shot in the 47th minute.

Seven goals then followed, with Borussia Dortmund forward Danelle Tan among those who impressed with a hat-trick.

Other goalscorers included Venetia Lim, Siti Rosnani Azman, and Kyra Taylor. Putri added a goal of her own as well.

Tan said it was “nice to play at home and done the badge”, according to The Straits Times (ST).

“There were a few chances I felt I should’ve put away but it was 9-0, a performance the team can be happy with and my first international hat-trick.”

Shoutouts to fans for support for both teams from coaches

Coach Bencharifa said he was happy that the Singapore fans got to witness the team put in a good performance.

“There are a lot of positives to build on from this. I don’t want to take anything away from the players. They gave their 100 per cent and showed their quality,” he said, according to ActiveSG Circle.

“I can assure you this is just the start. It’s a work in progress and, hopefully, women’s football will rise in the future.”

Bencharifa noted he is focused on sharpening what they’ve worked on in training and translating that onto the field.

“It’s good to repeat them against a side like Macau because that’s how we’re going to get the confidence and that will come out when we play the Asean Women’s Championship,” Bencharifa added. A date hasn’t been set for that tournament.

Meanwhile, Macau coach Meng Jun applauded the support from the Singapore fans from both teams.

“I hope that in the future, Macau can also have a professional women’s league, and Singapore’s football will also continue growing.” Macau’s team currently comprises amateurs — they do not play football professionally.

The team has not scored a goal in international competition since 2014 as well, according to The Macao News.

Featured image adapted from Football Association of Singapore on Facebook and Football Association of Singapore on Facebook.