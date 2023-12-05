S’pore Women’s Football Team Loses 8-0 To Bangladesh Despite Being 12 Places Ahead In Ranking

Singapore Women’s Football Team Loses 8-0 To Bangladesh In Friendly On 4 Dec

The Singapore women’s football team suffered a humiliating defeat to their Bangladeshi counterparts in a recent friendly.

In the match that took place on Monday (4 Dec), the Lionesses conceded eight goals but enjoyed no success finding the opposition’s net.

This is the second defeat the Singapore women’s football team racked up in four days, having lost to the Bangladeshi side 0-3 just two days before.

Singapore women’s football team loses 2 friendlies with Bangladesh

Singapore’s Lionesses fell 8-0 to the Bengal Tigresses in a friendly match on Monday (4 Dec).

Just three days before that on 1 Dec, the Singapore side recorded a 3-0 loss to the same opponents.

The matches were part of a two-game series played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Karim Bencherifa, who coaches the Singapore side, made five changes to the lineups.

This included starting Danelle Tan — who has been a revelation at Borussia Dortmund — in the latter game.

However, the Bangladeshi side proved too much for the Singaporeans as they scored eight goals throughout the 90-minute match.

They racked up 24 shots in the process, with 15 on target. Two of the Bangladeshi players even scored braces.

In contrast, the Singapore team only managed three shots, with two on target.

Those unfamiliar with the female football scene might naturally assume that there was a gulf in ranking between both sides. Specifically, one may think that the Bengal Tigresses rank higher than Singapore’s Lionesses.

But in fact, Singapore’s national women’s team is ranked 130th in the world — 12 places higher than the Bangladeshi side.

Bangladesh women’s team on a winning streak

The players who flew to Bangladesh were reportedly a “mix of experienced players and promising talent” chosen based on merit and commitment, stated FAS.

Coach Karim Bencherifa had cautioned against taking the Bengal Tigresses lightly, pointing out their recent victories over higher-ranked opponents:

Malaysia (ranked 89th)

Hong Kong (ranked 77th)

India (ranked 61st)

Nonetheless, he said that playing such a competitive side would provide the Singaporean players with a “solid platform to enhance their skills and overall performance” leading up to the 2025 SEA Games.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from T Sports on YouTube and Football Association of Singapore on Facebook.