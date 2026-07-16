Tan Kiat How travels to Shanghai to attend AI conference, orders McDonald’s for Bedok residents watching Argentina vs England

Tan Kiat How orders McDonald’s for Bedok residents watching Argentina vs England, misses match for AI conference

East Coast Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How unfortunately couldn’t catch the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final clash between Argentina and England with his Bedok residents.

Instead, Mr Tan headed to Shanghai to attend the World Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference.

SMS Tan Kiat How to meet AI industry leaders in Shanghai

The Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Digital Development and Information has been focused on the rising impact of AI in Singapore.

Back on 7 June, he stated that he was off to Silicon Valley to study AI companies and their impacts.

On 15 July, Mr Tan announced his departure to Shanghai to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026.

The event will run from 17 to 20 July.

He stated that he would meet government representatives, industry leaders, and innovators at the conference to better understand where AI is heading.

The knowledge would help figure out what Singapore must do to seize digital opportunities while managing AI risks.

Mr Tan’s attendance at the conference meant that he would not be able to join his residents for the semi-finals screening at Heartbeat@Bedok.

East Coast MP was looking forward to Argentina vs England rivalry match

The integrated community centre is holding screenings for the final four matches of the World Cup.

Mr Tan thus missed the highly-anticipated showdown between rivals Argentina and England earlier this morning.

“Was very much looking forward to the rematch between these rivals!” Mr Tan wrote.

However, he ordered some McDonald’s for the residents watching, in addition to the usual snacks, and wished everyone an enjoyable game.

I hope the food adds a little something to the atmosphere as everyone gathers with family, friends and neighbours.

Argentina ended up defeating England 2-1 with two late goals, ending the Three Lions’ hopes of bringing the World Cup trophy home.

Also read: ‘World Cup fever’: S’pore office worker wonders why MRT train was ‘quite empty’ & half their office wasn’t in

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Featured image adapted from Tan Kiat How on Facebook and FIFA World Cup on Facebook.