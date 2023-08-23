Tan Kin Lian’s Daughter Calls Election Campaigning System ‘Unfair’, Claims Tharman Had Months To Prepare

Tan Kin Lian’s Daughter Talks About ‘Unfair System Of Campaigning’

Following the confirmation of the three presidential candidates by the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC), posters of Mr Tharman and Mr Tan Kin Lian were seen on display in estates across Singapore.

Mr Tan’s daughter, however, has put out a post calling the election campaigning system “unfair”.

She claimed that Mr Tharman, as a candidate with a background in the public sector, was able to prepare his materials months in advance.

In contrast, she claimed that “truly independent candidates” had other barriers that prevented them from making preparations early.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (23 Aug) afternoon, Tan Su Ling — Mr Tan Kin Lian’s daughter — shared the gripe she had with the presidential election campaigning system.

Claiming that she has “nothing against Tharman”, Ms Tan said the sight of the former minister’s posters and banners across the island “makes my (her) blood boil”.

“It must be really nice to be able to make all those preparations a few months in advance since he already knew he would qualify and most probably win,” she wrote.

In contrast, Ms Tan lamented that “truly independent candidates” were unable to print out their election materials as they were not approved until “very late”.

She also pointed out the hefty fees associated with rushed jobs as well as the hassle of seeking authorities’ approval for putting up the materials.

Will continue “fighting” to give Singapore a chance to vote for “truly independent” candidate

Despite her grievances, Ms Tan acknowledged that complaining was pointless, and that her father and her were already aware of the uneven playing field coming into this election.

However, she said they would continue fighting, even if it’s at the risk of being mocked.

After all, their aim was to give Singaporeans the choice to “stand with someone truly independent of the ruling party”.

Tharman’s posters seen on display on afternoon of Nomination Day

Posters and banners of Mr Tharman were already seen on display from Tuesday (22 Aug) afternoon, just hours after the presidential candidates’ successful nomination.

In contrast, Lim Tean’s post of “The Very First Tan Kin Lian Poster Put Up For PE 2023” was only up at 7.12pm that day.

Some might wonder why they have not seen posters and banners of Mr Ng Kok Song.

Well, that’s because the 75-year-old has decided not to go with such materials for his campaign.

He said at a doorstop at Amoy Street Food Centre that such materials are environmentally unfriendly, and that he did not have the manpower or the party machinery to hang up posters all over the island.

