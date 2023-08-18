Tan Kin Lian Is Confident Of Presidential Election Chances, Tharman Hopes For Dignified Contest

Tan Kin Lian & Tharman Are Both Sorry That George Goh Didn’t Qualify For The Election

Singaporeans have finally found out the candidates for the upcoming Presidential Election, as Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian have received the coveted Certificates of Eligibility.

While Mr Ng has said he’ll give his very best, Mr Tan is bullish about his prospects, saying he’s “confident” he can win the election.

Mr Tharman, however, demurred when asked about his chances.

He only said that he’s not making calculations in that way and hopes for a dignified contest.

Tan Kin Lian happy to get certificate

In a blog post on Friday (18 Aug), Mr Tan, 75, said he was happy to get the Certificate of Eligibility.

Sharing the contents of the letter from the Presidential Election Committee (PEC), he revealed that they noted his experience as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NTUC Income for more than three years.

Thus, they were satisfied that he had the experience and ability to carry out the President’s functions.

Tan thanks PEC for releasing decision early

Mr Tan also thanked the PEC for releasing their decision early.

It was earlier reported that the list of eligible candidates would be released only on 22 Aug, which is Nomination Day.

This early release would enable him to prepare for his campaign earlier and with greater certainty, Mr Tan said.

He further said that if elected, he’ll work with the Government on ways to improve the lives of the people, particularly:

to reduce the cost of living make housing affordable have secure and well-paying jobs

Tan reaches out to younger generation

In a statement to the media during a visit to Kovan on Friday (18 Aug), Mr Tan reiterated this campaign platform, adding that he would pay particular attention to the younger generation’s needs.

He especially addressed voters who are below 30 years old, saying they had “a long future ahead” and will be around “for at least 50 years, maybe longer”.

He urged them to take the opportunity to vote for the right person that can influence government policies to give them a better future.

For example, for those who’re thinking of starting a family, he pledged to do his best to make it affordable for them to do so.

Tan confident he can win

In a subsequent interview with The Straits Times (ST) at home, Mr Tan said he was hoping to get more than 1.5 million votes.

However, he would be very happy as long as he gets more than the other candidates.

He also described himself as someone who represents the middle ground, as with Mr George Goh’s failure to quality, he will now be standing against two candidates from the establishment — i.e. Mr Tharman and Mr Ng.

Thus, he was optimistic about his chances, adding,

I don’t want to be arrogant, I’m somewhat confident I can win the election and be your next president.

Tan Kin Lian & Tharman both sorry that George Goh didn’t qualify

On Mr Goh, Mr Tan said he was “personally disappointed” that the 63-year-old entrepreneur wasn’t eligible.

Mr Tharman has expressed the same sentiments, with the former Senior Minister saying he was “very sorry” that Mr Goh didn’t make it.

He said this to ST and other media at Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) charity dinner held at the Marina Bay Sands.

He feels this way as Mr Goh “put a lot of effort into the whole journey that he began several years ago”, adding,

I have a lot of respect for him for his life story. But I hope he remains in public life in some way, and continues to contribute to Singapore.

Tharman not making calculations about chances

Mr Tharman, 66, was also asked what his chances of being elected were, now that Mr Goh isn’t running.

He replied that he’s not making calculations “based on exactly who is contesting and so on”.

Rather, he’s running based on his track record, purpose in life and what he feels he can bring to Singapore at this time.

He entered the race not for himself, he added, but because “things are changing” and Singapore’s future development will need “a different character to the presidency”.

Tharman hopes for dignified contest

Mr Tharman also said that he’s looking forward to the election, and hopes it’ll be a “dignified contest”.

This is in keeping with the dignity of the office, he added.

Thus, he encouraged all the candidates “to make a positive case for themselves” because each of them brings “something of value” to Singapore.

Here’s wishing the three remaining candidates the best, and may the best stand the chance to lead Singapore as President.

