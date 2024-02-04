Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal Will Have Self-Service Kiosks, Automated Immigration & More Food Outlets After Upgrade

Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal To Undergo S$20M Upgrade From Mar 2024

Starting next month, Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal will be undergoing a major upgrade costing S$20 million.

Once the revamp is complete by Jan 2025, travellers will be able to use self-service kiosks, contactless check-in, bag drop, and boarding services.

The passenger departure area will also be larger and sport a new look.

The upgrading works will take a year, and will not affect ferry operations to and from Batam, Bintan, Desaru, and Tanjung Pengelih.

Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal upgrade won’t affect normal operations

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the Singapore Crusie Centre (SCC) announced the upgrading works on Friday (2 Feb).

Works will begin in March and will not affect existing ferry services and operations.

By Jan 2025 when the upgrading works are complete, travellers can enjoy conveniences like self-service kiosks and automated immigration gates, which integrate and streamline processes such as baggage checks and check-in.

The inside of the ferry terminal will also boast a new black-and-white look with a bigger departure area, as well as more amenities such as food outlets to better cater to travellers’ needs.

Washrooms will similarly undergo upgrades and new counters will be available for travellers to purchase tickets and seek assistance from ferry operators.

While work on the toilets is ongoing from March to October, passengers can make use of the interim container toilets, noted The Straits Times (ST).

Areas hoarded off in stages

Though operations will continue as normal, areas of the terminal will be blocked off in stages to facilitate construction.

Most of the renovation in the passenger areas will occur between 9.30pm and 6am daily in March to minimise disruptions.

Counters for ferry operators will also be revamped in stages. Operators affected at any given time will be offering their services from makeshift counters.

Capacity to increase by 20% after renovation works

As a result of better utilisation of space and automation, the renovations will increase Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal’s capacity by 20%, SCC chief executive Jacqueline Tan said.

This means that the terminal will be able to serve over three million passengers in the future.

The SCC website states that Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal was constructed for S$28.6 million in 1995 to boost tourism, specifically to serve the growing number of travellers between Singapore, the Indonesian Batam and Bintan islands, as well as Johor, Malaysia.

The terminal last underwent a S$2.5 million IT upgrade and a $3 million facelift in 2006 and 2007.

