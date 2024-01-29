Woodlands Checkpoint To Undergo Redevelopment From 2025, Will Not Disrupt Ongoing Operations

Woodlands Checkpoint Redevelopment & Expansion Will Start In 2025

As a means to combat the frequent traffic jams at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be redeveloping it to support the increasing number of travellers.

The upgraded complex will progressively be operational from 2028, and the first phase of the redevelopment will be ready by 2032.

This redevelopment will expand the complex to five times its current size.

The work will not affect the daily operations of Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to an ICA press release on 29 Jan regarding the redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, construction work will commence in 2025.

As Woodlands Checkpoint will remain operational throughout the process, the ICA has introduced a plan to carry out the works in several phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

The first phase will include an extension at the Old Woodlands Town Centre (OWTC) and Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

This will roll out progressively from 2028 onwards.

The OWTC extension will allow for a “substantial increase in the clearance capacity for cargo vehicles, cars and motorcycles,” ICA said.

On the other hand, the BKE extension as well as improvements to surrounding roads will reduce traffic congestion on the local roads during peak hours.

Subsequent phases of the expansion project will see the building of more clearance facilities, on both acquired and reclaimed land.

The ICA will release more details about the subsequent phases at a later date.

Expansion will improve clearance efficiency & reduce travel time

Once the redevelopment and expansion works are done, Woodlands Checkpoint will be about five times its current size, said ICA.

The upgraded complex aims to:

Improve clearance efficiency for all transport and conveyance modes and reduce average travel time from 60 minutes to 15 minutes

Implement more automated systems, such as automated in-car immigration clearance

Carry out security checks away from the main checkpoint building to reduce security risks

Provide holding areas for traffic within the checkpoint, to prevent traffic jams extending too far onto surrounding roads

