S’pore Veteran Actor Tang Hu Dies In Hospital Aged 84, Suffered From Diabetes For Years

Local Actor Tang Hu Passes Away In Hospital On 15 Nov

84-year-old Singaporean actor Tang Hu passed away in hospital earlier today (15 Nov).

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest and then slipping into a coma.

Since his death, his friends and colleagues have come forward to pay their respects to the departed.

The late Tang Hu previously starred in Son of Pulau Tekong (1985), Men of Valour (1986), and Painted Faces (1987).

Dies in hospital after cardiac arrest

Tang Hu was first admitted to the hospital on 8 Nov for an inflammation in one of his left toes, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Jes Tang, his daughter, told ST that her father seemed stable throughout his stay until Wednesday (15 Nov) morning.

He had even called her, saying that he wanted to go home.

Unfortunately, the 84-year-old went into a coma at around 10am after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He then passed away later that day.

Several colleagues and juniors in the entertainment scene have since dedicated posts to the departed on social media.

Singaporean deejay and actor Dennis Chew was one of the few who did so — calling the older actor an icon.

Meanwhile, Mediacorp actress Chen Xiuhuan also paid tribute to the veteran actor who played the role of her father in The Witty Advisor (1993).

Tang Hu was an amputee due to diabetes

In 2021, Tang Hu had to go through an amputation of his right leg due to diabetes.

ST reported that the retired actor had suffered from diabetes for years, and experienced a lot of pain after the surgery.

Hopefully, he can now rest in peace.

With his passing, Tang Hu leaves behind his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.

His wake will be held at Block 129 Marsiling Rise from Thursday (16 Nov) to Sunday (19 Nov).

Featured image adapted from 8world on YouTube.