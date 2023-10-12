Husband Of S’pore Actress Jin Yinji Dies Aged 83, Suffered Heart Attack While Alone In Hospital

Anthony Lee, Husband Of Jin Yinji, Dies At 83

Anthony Lee, the husband of 75-year-old veteran Singapore actress Jin Yinji, has passed on at the age of 83.

He had reportedly suffered a heart attack alone in his hospital ward after a check-up showed that there was nothing of concern.

The actress and their family were not able to get there in time before his sudden departure. This turn of events left Jin Yinji devastated and inconsolable as their children planned the funeral.

Having been married since 1972, Jin and Li celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just last year.

Husband of Jin Yinji was in hospital for a check-up

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Lee died on Tuesday (10 Oct).

The Chinese-language daily called the actress upon learning of the news, and her cries were audible before she even said anything on the call.

Jin was reportedly devastated and inconsolable as Zaobao’s reporter offered their condolences.

The 75-year-old then managed to compose herself and said that her husband was at the hospital for a check-up before his passing.

He was experiencing a loss of appetite, but results apparently showed that nothing was amiss.

Suffered sudden heart attack while alone in his ward

Then, on Tuesday (10 Oct), he suffered a heart attack while eating alone in his ward.

Jin Yinji and her family were not able to get to the hospital in time for a final farewell, leaving them with much regret. At this point in the call, the actress could not control her emotions and started wailing in grief.

Currently, their children are planning the funeral, which would likely take place on Saturday (14 Oct), in the vicinity of Sin Ming Road.

Jin and Lee have been married since 1972, and celebrated their Golden Anniversary just last year, Zaobao reported.

As the call ended, the reporter once again sent their consolations and wished Jin well. The widow could only choke out her thanks between sobs.

MS News extends our sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to Jin Yinji and her family.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.