2,000 Vacated Tanglin Halt HDB Flats Up For Temporary Rental Starting 2025

A total of 2,000 empty flats in Tanglin Halt will become temporary rental units for families waiting for their Build-To-Order (BTO) flats from 2025 onwards.

These flats will form a majority of the interim housing supply under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS).

Authorities will ensure that they refurbish the flats before letting them out to families who need the temporary housing.

The Housing Development Board (HDB) will consider applications for a rental unit on a case-by-case basis.

On Monday (5 Feb), HDB announced that it will be using 2,000 units from across 17 blocks in Tanglin Halt as interim rental flats under the PPHS, starting next year.

This will increase the current number of PPHS flats to 4,000.

These flats provide an additional temporary housing alternative for households waiting for their new flats to be ready.

Under this scheme, married couples with at least one child aged 18 and below, including expectant parents, will get priority in the allocation of flats, said HDB.

HDB highlighted that since the scheme has benefitted more than 4,200 families since its inception in 2013.

Original residents moved out when estate went under SERS in 2014

The original residents of the Tanglin Halt flats vacated when the estate went under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) in 2014.

They have since moved to their new flats in the nearby Dawson estate.

While the Tanglin Halt flats will serve those who need interim housing for now, HDB said it will eventually demolish them to make way for redevelopment.

The blocks that will become interim rental housing are Blocks 55, 56, 58-60, 62 Commonwealth Drive, and Blocks 33-38 and 40-44 Tanglin Halt Road.

They will join the existing four PPHS blocks at Blocks 63-66 Tanglin Halt Road.

New interim housing will be refurbished before being leased out

HDB will refurbish the old units before renting them out in the second half of 2025.

This includes replacing fittings and fixtures such as water pipes, floor tiles, and sanitary wares, as well as electrical and painting works.

It will also carry out improvement works to common areas such as the lifts and outdoor areas.

There will also be amenities such as playgrounds, childcare centres, as well as eateries and shops at the nearby Tanglin Halt market.

