Taxi driver fined S$2,500 for shining laser pointer at Changi Airport shuttle bus

Taxi driver shone laser pointer at Changi Airport shuttle bus after it cut in front of him

After a Changi Airport shuttle bus cut into his lane, a taxi driver shone a laser pointer at it, temporarily blinding the driver.

For his reckless act, the cabby was fined S$2,500, according to court proceedings reported on by Channel NewsAsia.

Shuttle bus filters into far-left lane in front of taxi

The incident took place on the night of 28 Aug 2024, when the shuttle bus was driving along Airport Boulevard, on the way to Terminal 4.

After signalling, the bus filtered into the extreme left lane at about 9.55pm.

Some distance behind the bus was a taxi being driven by 51-year-old Huzairi Hamzah.

Taxi driver shines laser at Changi Airport shuttle bus

When Huzairi saw the bus cut in front of him, he drove closer to the bus’ rear, on its right.

He then shone a laser pointer at the bus for about two or three seconds.

This was caught by a CCTV camera on the bus.

Bus driver’s vision affected but he carries on

The laser reflected off the side mirror and into the eyes of the bus driver, a 32-year-old Singaporean man.

This caused his vision to become blurred.

He continued driving towards his destination, as there were about 30 passengers on his bus.

He later told his supervisors about the incident and they advised him to make a police report.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the potential for an accident to have occurred.

Taxi driver shone laser knowing it might distract Changi Airport bus driver: Prosecution

In court on Monday (28 July), Huzairi was charged with one count of a rash act endangering the personal safety of others.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, those convicted of that offence face a fine of up to S$2,500 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

The prosecution called for him to be fined the maximum of S$2,500 as he had intentionally shone the light knowing that the laser beam might distract the bus driver.

Huzairi’s lawyer said his client did not intend to shine the laser into the bus driver’s eye and maintained that his actions would not cause any risk to him.

However, he later pleaded guilty and accepted the fine.

Featured image adapted from court documents via 8world News and Changi Airport. Photo on right for illustration purposes only.