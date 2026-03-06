3 motorcyclists sent to hospital after taxi allegedly ploughs into 4 motorcycles along Yishun Dam

Taxi driver assisting investigations into accident with motorcycles along Yishun Dam

Three motorcyclists were sent to the hospital in a late-night accident along Yishun Dam involving a taxi and four motorcycles.

Photos shared over a Telegram chat group showed four motorcycles lying in the far-left lane, with a taxi a few metres farther ahead.

In another photo, several paramedics were at the scene, with one of them attending to an injured man lying by the side of the road.

Nearby were two helmets and some of the affected motorcycles.

Users in the Telegram chat group claimed that the taxi had hit the motorcycles, causing them to fall like dominoes.

Accident occurred at popular hangout for motorists

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 12.02am on Thursday (5 March) that an accident had occurred along Yishun Avenue 1 in the direction of Seletar, after Yishun Avenue 8.

That portion of Yishun Avenue 1 that crosses the Lower Seletar Reservoir is known as Yishun Dam, and is a popular spot for motoring enthusiasts, with several vehicles seen along the road at night.

LTA advised motorists to avoid lane 3, i.e. the far-left lane.

4 injured, 3 taken to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 11.40pm on Wednesday (4 March) night.

It took place along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Seletar West Link, and involved a taxi and four motorcycles.

Three male motorcyclists, aged between 28 and 32, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.35pm, told MS News that they were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

One more person suffered minor injuries and was assessed by SCDF, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Additionally, a 72-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

