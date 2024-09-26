Taxi drivers offer free rides to PSLE candidates at affected EWL stations

Taxi drivers offer free rides to PSLE students at affected MRT stations

The train disruption that began on Wednesday (25 Sept) brought inconvenience to East-West Line (EWL) commuters, especially those living in the West.

Amongst them are Primary 6 students whose Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) kicked off on Thursday (26 Sept).

To mitigate the disruption, some taxi drivers reportedly provided free rides at affected MRT stations to help PSLE students get to their exam venues.

SMRT implements measures to help PSLE students at affected MRT stations

When Lianhe Zaobao reporters visited Jurong East MRT Station on Thursday (26 Sept) morning, they heard an announcement urging PSLE candidates to approach the Passenger Service Centre.

Staff stationed at the service centres would assist them in boarding a taxi to their examination venues.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Wen Jinchang (name transliterated from Chinese) — a Strides Premier taxi driver — said five taxis were waiting at each affected station.

For context, SMRT owns a majority stake in Strides Premier through its subsidiary, Strides Holdings. The affected EWL is also operated by SMRT.

In addition to helping PSLE students get on taxi, SMRT staff also helped the exam candidates get to the front of bus queues, allowing them to board shuttle services quicker.

