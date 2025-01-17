Woman sent to hospital after taxi crashes into temple in Farrer Park, cabby assisting with investigations

Taxi crashes into temple in Farrer Park, cabby assisting with investigations

A Chinese temple in Farrer Park had to be closed for two days after a taxi crashed into it, injuring one woman.

A video of the aftermath, posted in Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, showed bystanders gawking at the strange sight of a taxi lodged inside the temple.

Farrer Park temple announces closure, shares video of taxi

The Far Kor Sun Monkey God Temple along Marne Road posted about the incident on Facebook on Thursday (16 Jan), saying that the temple would be closed for prayers and consultation due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

This was to “ensure the safety of all devotees”, it added.

It also shared a video of the taxi, which appeared to be from SMRT, in its post.

From the clip, the taxi’s bumper was observed to be damaged, with its licence plate having fallen off.

The temple also sustained considerable damage, with its front gate and pillars knocked over.

Debris including a horse statue and packets of food were scattered on the floor.

A number of police officers were also seen conducting investigations at the scene.

49-year-old woman sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 2.50pm on Thursday (16 Jan).

A taxi was believed to have self-skidded along Marne Road, it added.

A 49-year-old female pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 2.55pm, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Additionally, a 72-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information on the accident.

Temple will reopen on 18 Jan

In a Facebook post on Friday (17 Jan), Far Kor Sun Monkey God Temple announced that it would be reopening on Saturday (18 Jan), from 12pm.

This comes after a day of “urgent repair work”, it said.

The temple thanked devotees for their support and understanding and added that it looked forward to welcoming them back.

