S’pore Taylor Swift fan touched by best friend’s proposal to be her bridesmaid during ‘Love Story’

Taylor Swift fan’s best friend proposes to her to be her bridesmaid

With Taylor Swift concerts in full swing this week, we’re bound to come across at least one wedding proposal during ‘Love Story’.

In the case of 27-year-old content creator Nikki Tiara, her best friend proposed and asked if she could be her bridesmaid.

Moved to tears by the gesture, Ms Tiara eagerly responded in the affirmative.

Asked her to be her bridesmaid during Taylor Swift song

On Wednesday (6 March), Ms Tiara took to TikTok to share a video of the surprise proposal. The clip started with her two friends and herself singing and vibing to ‘Love Story’.

Speaking to MS News, the 27-year-old shared that they attended the third night (4 March) of ‘The Eras Tour’ concert in Singapore.

Wedding proposals usually take place when Swift begins singing the iconic line “he knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring”.

At that exact juncture, Ms Tiara’s friend, who was to her left, whipped out a sign which read: “Will you be my bridesmaid?”.

Her friend’s gesture was a pleasant surprise for Ms Tiara, who erupted into laughter. She also included a picture of her crying afterwards as she felt immensely touched.

Thought she would have spent this moment with her ex

In her video, Ms Tiara shared that her ex-partner had expressed their intention to propose during ‘Love Story’.

She told MS News that she initially expected to spend the moment with her former partner. But since they’ve broken up, she wanted to record the video as a “video meme” of her singlehood.

As it turns out, her best friend’s ‘proposal’ was even more enchanting.

“Now I’m gonna always remember this special moment of our friendship!”, she exclaimed.

Gesture made her appreciate friendships

Ms Tiara also pointed out that her best friend’s gesture made her appreciate her friendships.

“I realised no matter the setbacks I had in life, I am grateful to have my best friends who [have] always been there to support me,” she added.

The one-of-a-kind proposal warmed the hearts of netizens, like this user who was moved by their celebration of girlhood.

Another user marvelled at the unique proposal, stating it’s “in a total different level”. They were also able to feel Ms Tiara’s joy through the screen.

Also read: Man proposes to girlfriend during Taylor Swift S’pore concert, she pulls out ring for him too

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @nikkiwearstiara on TikTok.