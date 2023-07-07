Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Resold For Up To S$28.8K On Carousell As General Sales Begin

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Prices Of Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Skyrocket On Carousell On 7 July

Earlier this week, presale tickets, queue numbers, as well as general ticketing sale access codes for Taylor Swift’s concerts found their way onto Carousell.

Minutes after general sales started today (7 July), resellers similarly listed tickets to the popular concert on the platform.

A pair of VIP tickets for seats next to the stage was even listed for a whopping S$28,888 — more than 10 times the original price.

Taylor Swift concert tickets resold on Carousell

Perhaps to no surprise at all, tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert were listed on Carousell almost as soon as general sales began at 12pm on Friday (7 July).

Most listings appeared to ask rather reasonable prices. This user, for example, listed Cat 3 tickets for S$400, about S$120 more than the original cost.

There were also others who listed tickets along with extra perks.

For instance, a pair of “VIP 1st class” tickets that comes with a night’s stay at M Hotel costs S$10,000.

The tickets likely came from the Klook Experience Packages which include hotel accommodation.

Similar to the cases earlier this week, there were also users who attempted to cash in on their queue numbers and access codes.

Fans post ‘LF’ listings as well

Resellers weren’t the only ones who turned to Carousell during the opportune period. Fans have posted their own listings too, resorting to all measures to score tickets.

This user even promised to do house chores and homework just to get their hands on a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

As tempting as it might be to approach one of the sellers, be sure to be cautious of such listings given the prevalence of scams.

Featured image adapted from Taylor Swift on Facebook and Carousell.