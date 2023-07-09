Taylor Swift Impersonator Performs To Thousands In Manila Mall, Will Be Attending Singapore Concert

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Taylor Swift Impersonator Taylor Sheesh Thanks Filipino Swifties For Their Support

While Singapore Swifties have scrambled to grab Taylor Swift concert tickets in the past week, those in the Philippines don’t even have the chance to do that.

The American megastar hasn’t released any concert dates in the country, meaning the considerable number of Swifties there must travel to Singapore to see her “live”.

Filipinos who can’t do that, however, have another option — watching Taylor Sheesh, who performed to thousands in a Manila mall last week.

The die-hard Swiftie will also be attending her first Taylor Swift concert next March in Singapore.

Taylor Swift impersonator went viral in May

Taylor Sheesh became famous when her performance at Ayala Malls TriNoma in May went viral over TikTok.

In an interview with ABC Everyday, Sheesh shared that she performed for one hour and 34 minutes continuously for about 10,000 people.

During the show, her perfect dancing and lip-syncing to Swift’s The Eras Tour performances, wearing costumes similar to what Swift had worn, won over Swifties.

Taylor Swift impersonator attracts thousands in latest performance

That’s why it wasn’t surprising that Taylor Sheesh attracted thousands of Swifties when she performed again last Friday (7 July), reported the Manila Standard.

This time, the venue was SM Mall of Asia, another megamall in Manila.

Similar to the May event, the show was a listening party organised by Swifties Philippines, a community of Taylor Swift fans in the Philippines.

The occasion marked Swift’s latest release — a re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now”.

Venue packed with screaming Swifties

Just like the May event, the atrium was packed wall-to-wall with Swifties.

As the SM Mall of Asia is a noticeably bigger venue, the crowd looked even bigger than the one in May.

When Taylor Sheesh emerged after a countdown, the Swifties in attendance screamed as though it was the real Taylor Swift who came out on stage.

Crowd laps up Taylor Sheesh’s imitable moves

In keeping with the theme, Taylor Sheesh lip-synced to her idol’s hits from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”.

Wearing a curly wig and shimmering dress reminiscent of Swift’s look during that era, the drag queen worked the crowd with some of Swift’s signature concert moves.

Of course, the Swifties lapped it up, bouncing and cheering with every verse.

Taylor Sheesh thanks Swifties for their support

In an Instagram post on Sunday (9 July), Taylor Sheesh, whose real name is Mac Coronel, thanked Swifties and organisers for their support.

She also thanked the local and international media for covering the event.

Lastly, she shared something perhaps even more exciting: She will be seeing Taylor Swift in concert in March 2024.

She’ll be sitting in VIP1

In the lead-up to the start of general sales for the Singapore concert, coincidentally also on Friday (7 July), Taylor Sheesh posted a number of tweets expressing her hope that she would be able to get tickets.

After she announced that she indeed managed to get tickets, a fan asked her over Twitter which section she’ll be sitting in.

Taylor Sheesh obligingly replied that she’ll be in VIP1 — which costs a whopping S$1,228 per ticket.

Guess she’s a hardcore fan indeed.

In reply to another question, she said she’ll be attending the concert on 4 Mar.

She deserves to the experience

Speaking to ABC Everyday, Taylor Sheesh said she’d never seen Taylor Swift “live”.

That’s why it must be extra special for her to experience her first time in Singapore next year.

As she has brought Filipino fans much joy and entertainment by replicating Taylor Swift’s concerts for them, she deserves to finally catch her idol in the flesh.

Featured image adapted from Agence France-Presse via Philippine Star on Twitter and @heymacyou on Twitter.