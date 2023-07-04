Taylor Swift Impersonator In The Philippines Lip Syncs & Dances To Singer’s Hit Songs, Fans Love Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Drag Queen Taylor Sheesh Performs Taylor Swift Songs For Adoring Crowd In The Philippines

With presales for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert starting tomorrow (5 July), fans are in an absolute frenzy.

It will definitely be a challenge to get those tickets. However, for fans in the Philippines, even if they don’t have the chance to see the American singer, at least they can always see Taylor Sheesh.

Taylor Sheesh is a drag queen who impersonates the real Taylor.

The response to her shows has been incredible, as seen by the large crowds that vibe to her when she’s performing.

Draws 10,000 people during first Eras Tour performance

Taylor Sheesh started to go viral on TikTok after her performance at Ayala Malls TriNoma in May.

In an interview with ABC Everyday, Sheesh shared that she performed for one hour and 34 minutes continuously that day. There was also a turn-out of about 10,000 people.

During the show, she performed many different songs from Taylor Swift’s nine albums to recreate the star’s ongoing Eras Tour.

She even had several costumes prepared for the show, and each of them was similar to something that Taylor Swift herself had worn during her tour.

Hopes to gain Taylor Swift’s attention with performances

According to Rolling Stone, the event was a listening party held by Swifties Philippines, a community of Taylor Swift fans from the Philippines.

The organiser of the event had reached out to Mac — the person behind Taylor Sheesh — to help make their event a success.

Mac told ABC Everyday that he has been impersonating Taylor Swift since 2017. Thus, upon hearing that Swifties Philippines was planning to recreate their very own Eras Tour, he was happy to accept the offer.

With this listening party, fans were hoping to convince Taylor Swift to bring her tour to their country.

Attendees of the listening party also tagged their videos with #WeWantErasTourPhilippines, praying that Taylor Swift would announce her tour dates in the Philippines soon.

Taylor Sheesh to continue performing in the Philippines

Unfortunately, Taylor Swift announced that the only Asia tour stops she will be making are in Japan and Singapore.

Though disappointed, there are still many exciting events lined up for Taylor Sheesh.

Aside from performing in the mall, Taylor Sheesh has managed to expand to bigger concert venues.

Furthermore, according to ABC Everyday, Taylor Sheesh will be performing in local bars and theatres this July.

She will also be hosting a Speak Now tour to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

Philippines’ very own Taylor Swift

Speaking to ABC Everyday, Taylor Sheesh highlighted that many fans have shared,

We don’t need Taylor Swift here, since we’ve got Taylor Sheesh here in our country.

It is truly incredible how much effort Taylor Sheesh puts in to replicate Taylor Swift’s concerts.

While Taylor Swift will not be visiting the Philippines for her tour this time, at least fans can always rely on Taylor Sheesh to bring them an amazing performance.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @umusic.ph on TikTok and @mangcalooy on TikTok.