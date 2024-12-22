‘You’re not happy because you are alone’: Taiwan teacher roasted by students for being single

Taiwan teacher roasted by students for being single, ends up getting comforted

Kids are known for their honesty, but sometimes their frankness can cut deep — as one teacher in Taiwan recently found out.

Jamie, a teacher in Taiwan, recently shared a video on Threads, where her lively class of students, seemingly in primary school, got a little too personal during a lesson.

“In my last class, students said I was pitiful for being single,” she wrote in the caption.

Students ask teacher if she’s got a boyfriend

In the clip, one curious student suddenly asked if Jamie had a boyfriend.

When she shook her head, another student jumped in, asking, “Then do you have a girlfriend?”

Jamie replied no again, only for a student to shout across the room: “So you’re all alone! You have to sleep alone, play video games alone, and watch TV alone?”

Caught off guard, Jamie could only reply with an awkward “Yes…”

Some students then rushed to the front of the class, hugging her legs while offering their own solutions.

“What a pity,” one child said, while another yelled from the back, “Why don’t you marry a man and have a baby?”

At this point, Jamie tried to set the record straight. “I don’t want [to be in a relationship]. I’m happy alone!” she said.

But her students were unconvinced.

“You’re not happy because you’re all alone!” one student shouted.

Just as Jamie turned away in defeat, one student made a sweet save, saying, “Then I’ll stay with you!”

The rest of the students rallied behind this and altogether yelled: “Then we’ll stay with you!”

Netizens touched by students

The video, which was posted in November, has since gone viral, garnering more than 40,000 likes and 700 comments.

Many netizens were amused by the interaction, finding the children funny in their frankness.

One netizen commended the kids for being open-minded about Jamie potentially having a girlfriend instead of a boyfriend.

Overall, commenters found the children adorable for their innocent comments and antics.

Also read: S’pore Teacher Lets Students Pick How To Say Good Morning In Heartwarming Video

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jammmiek on Threads.