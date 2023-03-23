M’sian Teen Who Impregnated Sister Sent To Rehab School, Parents Can Visit Once A Month

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Teen Found Guilty Of Raping & Impregnating Sister Sent To Rehab School

In Malaysia, a 15-year-old boy had intercourse with his sister twice in 2022, resulting in the latter’s pregnancy.

Following this, he pleaded guilty to two counts of incest.

As such, he is now required to go through rehabilitation at the Henry Gurney School in Malacca.

15-year-old Malaysian boy convicted for incest

According to Sinar Harian, the court handed the accused the sentence on Tuesday (21 Mar).

Before the sentencing, Magistrate Norshazwani Ishak assessed a report submitted by the social welfare department.

Subsequently, the magistrate delivered the sentence.

Ultimately, the accused has to attend the Henry Gurney School, a juvenile rehabilitation facility in Telok Mas, Malacca.

Henceforth, the teen will be held at the facility for three years — during which his parents can only visit him once a month.

Sister gave birth in family home

Previously, the boy was first charged on 23 Feb at the Magistrate’s Court in Jelebu, Malaysia.

At the time, he was charged with two counts of incest for having intercourse with his underage sister.

New Straits Times reports that the latter gave birth to a healthy baby boy at the family home in Jempol.

When medical officers went to the house, they discovered the girl lying on a bed.

Meanwhile, the newborn was in a basin with his umbilical cord still attached.

Afterwards, the medical team brought them both to the health clinic and, subsequently, the hospital.

Teen who impregnated biological sister sent to rehab

The accused was first charged with incestuous rape under Section 376B(1) of the Penal Code.

The accused could have been sentenced to up to 30 years and whipped if found guilty.

However, in the present circumstances, the teen was referred to juvenile rehabilitation instead.

According to The Star, the accused was unrepresented in court.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro on YouTube and Facebook.