Teen gets 7 months’ jail & driving ban over traffic accident that claimed LTA officer’s life

19-year-old linked to traffic accident that claimed LTA officer’s life gets jail & driving ban

In June 2024, 26-year-old LTA enforcement officer Zdulfika Ahakasah died after crashing his motorcycle while chasing an errant rider.

The motorcyclist linked to the fatal accident, who was 17 years old at the time and cannot be named, has been sentenced for multiple charges.

The teen, now 19 years old, pleaded guilty to six charges including drug consumption and riding a motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

His jail sentence amounted to two years and three months. He specifically received seven months’ jail for the offence linked to the deceased LTA officer.

Additionally, the youth has also been sentenced to six strokes of the cane.

He is also prohibited from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for five years after his incarceration.

Teen was 17-years-old when the traffic accident occurred

On 4 June 2024, the teen was driving along the Seletar Expressway dangerously when Mr Zdulfika Ahakasah instructed him to pull over.

Instead of complying, he tried to evade the LTA officer as he was wanted for a drug offence.

The youth also did not have a valid licence to ride the motorcycle.

This resulted in a chase, during which Mr Zdulfika crashed into a road divider and subsequently died in hospital.

Youth showed lack of remorse

In court, the prosecution noted a clear lack of remorse from the accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said that the youth did not care to stop and look back even though he was aware of the crash.

When first charged on 6 June 2024, he also said that he is not to be blamed for Mr Zdulfika’s death.

According to defence lawyer Foo Ho Chew, the teen expresses his deep regret for the statement.

He would also like to apologise to Mr Zdulfika’s family and acknowledges his insensitivity.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh handed the youth his sentence on Thursday (23 Jan).

On top of the six charges he had pleaded guilty to on 10 Jan, seven other charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Also read: ‘I am not to be blamed’: 18-year-old motorcyclist in SLE chase that killed LTA officer charged

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and by MS News.