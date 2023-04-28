Cyclist Warns Of Telok Blangah Concrete Section With Sudden Depression, LTA Promptly Installs Safety Barrier

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Concrete Section With Sudden Depression Along Telok Blangah Road Not Meant For Public Use

UPDATE (28 Apr, 4.50pm): LTA confirmed in a comment to the Facebook post that they’ve put up barriers to demarcate the concrete section in Telok Blangah, which is actually maintenance access to the viaduct structure that’s not meant for cyclists and pedestrians.

–

Bike Guru, a cycling hobby page, took to Facebook recently to share about an incident involving a friend who had fallen while cycling along a concrete section near Telok Blangah MRT station.

The page warned others to be wary. Within about 12 hours of the post going live, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) installed barriers at the site, preventing users from accessing the area.

The authority also clarified that the concrete section is not a path after all but maintenance access that’s not for public use.

Cyclist falls while riding along concrete section in Telok Blangah

On Thursday (27 Apr) evening, the admin behind the Bike Guru Facebook page shared about an accident that a friend got into recently.

The friend in question was apparently cycling along a concrete section that runs parallel to Telok Blangah Road when they fell at a depressed section of the structure.

Hoping to caution cyclists and pedestrians, the admin headed to the crash site to snap pictures of the potentially dangerous area.

From the pictures, the area looked uniform until it approached the depressed section.

Towards the end, the section dips suddenly into a slope, as shown in the photo below.

Cyclists and pedestrians would apparently cross over from there to the other side of the road.

The admin also pointed out how dangerous the concrete section is given its proximity to an expressway viaduct exit.

Here’s the Google Maps location of the site.

LTA erects safety barrier less than 12 hours after post goes up

On Friday (28 Apr) morning, Bike Guru shared an update on the situation.

Apparently, LTA condoned off the area with a permanent safety barrier less than 12 hours after the initial post went up.

With the newly installed barriers, cyclists and pedestrians heading from Telok Blangah MRT station to Labrador Park MRT station will have to cross to the other side of the road using an overhead bridge.

Yellow-and-black safety tape has also been installed on the edge of the concrete section, seemingly to signalise the drop-off.

Maintenance access not meant for cyclists & pedestrians

In a comment on Bike Guru’s latest post, LTA thanked the page for highlighting the matter.

They confirmed that they have set up barriers preventing cyclists and pedestrians from accessing the area. LTA explained that it’s a maintenance access to the viaduct structure, which leads to busy roads with high traffic.

Those who wish to cross the road will have to use the overhead bridge instead. If you know anyone who may benefit from this update, tag them in the comments so they’ll know.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bike Guru on Facebook and Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.