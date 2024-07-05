Tengah Bus Interchange opening on 21 July, new service connects residents to more MRT stations

Tengah Bus Interchange to commence operations on 21 July with new service & inclusive features

Heads up, Tengah residents — the Tengah Bus Interchange (BI) will finally open on 21 July, bringing enhanced connectivity to those staying in the new housing estate.

According to a press release by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the BI, located along Tengah Boulevard, will be managed by Tower Transit Singapore.

Say hello to Service 871, which links Tengah with Bukit Batok West, Bukit Gombak, and Beauty World.

This new route opens up convenient access to Bukit Gombak MRT Station on the North-South Line and Beauty World Station on the Downtown Line.

In addition, Service 871 stops near schools like Dazhong, Lianhua, and Keming Primary Schools, as well as Hillgrove Secondary School.

It also provides easy access to key amenities, including the neighbourhood centres at Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok East, and Bukit Gombak Stadium.

Enhanced connectivity with bus service extensions

Those aren’t the only exciting changes coming to the area.

To boost connectivity for Tengah housing developments, Service 992 will now cover Tengah Garden Walk, Tengah Drive, and Tengah Boulevard, ending at the new BI.

Service 870 will also extend its route to the BI via Tengah Boulevard.

You can find details about Services 870, 871, and 992 at all relevant bus stops and interchanges, as well as on Tower Transit Singapore’s website.

If you need help, just ask the public transport staff.

LTA urged commuters to be patient as bus operators take time to familiarise themselves with the new BI operations.

With support from LTA, the bus operators will closely monitor the situation and make necessary adjustments to ensure smooth journeys for everyone.

Designed with inclusivity in mind

Like other new interchanges, Tengah BI is designed to be inclusive, catering to seniors, people with mobility challenges, and families with young children.

For instance, you’ll find barrier-free access at entrances and a priority queue zone with seating at all boarding berths.

In addition, there are facilities like wheelchair-accessible toilets and changing room, as well as a baby care room.

All these spaces will be equipped with touchless sensors for easy access.

For added comfort, there’s even a commuter care room for anyone needing a quiet space.

In addition to upgraded commuter facilities, the BI will provide amenities for staff such as a canteen, dedicated toilets, a cleaner’s room, and a staff lounge.

The interchange will also feature energy-saving elements, including automatic taps and motion-sensor lights.

