Mother Pregnant With Twins Among 2 Dead In M’sia Highway Collision, Husband & 2 Kids Injured

Fatal Collision On Terengganu Highway Leaves 2 Dead & 3 Injured

A fatal accident occurred on a highway in Malaysia on Saturday (29 Oct) afternoon, involving an MPV car and an oil tank trailer.

A family of five was travelling in an MPV along Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu, near Kampung Bintang, Setiu, when it collided with the trailer at 4.40pm.

The driver – a mother reportedly heavily pregnant with twins – and her baby lost their lives.

Meanwhile, her husband and their two other kids escaped with injuries.

30-year-old female driver among 2 dead in Terengganu highway collision

According to Malaysian news site Utusan Malaysia, the accident took place at the 83km mark of the highway in the state of Terengganu.

Fatin Hazlin Dahlia Mazam, the 30-year-old driver of a Perodua Alza, was pronounced dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, her 10-month-old baby Sayyid Uwais Al-Qarni passed away while receiving treatment at Setiu Hospital.

China Press reports that Fatin was eight months pregnant with twins.

The deceased’s husband Mohd Lekman Zakaria survived along with two of their older children, Nur Qaireen Luffiya, 5, and Sayyid Lutfi, 7.

They suffered injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah in Kuala Terengganu.

Family on their way to Kelantan hospital

Utusan Malaysia reports that the family was on their way to a hospital in Kelantan for baby Sayyid’s follow-up treatment. A baby with special needs, he had reportedly suffered from nerve pain.

The deceased’s mother, Sharifah Suzi Suriani Sayed Anuar, 53, said Fatin, Lekman, and their three children would usually begin their journey as early as 3am whenever they had an appointment at the hospital.

“But this time, they left a day earlier. Maybe they wanted to bring the kids sightseeing in Kelantan,” said Sharifah.

A passer-by captured footage of the aftermath, warning road users of the collision.

Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba dan Penyelamat Setiu on Facebook.