Man Takes 11-Day Road Trip Around M’sia, Captures Beauty Of Lesser-Known Areas In Photos

Photographer Shares Mesmerising Views From 2,500km Road Trip Around Malaysia

When we talk about travelling to Malaysia, most of us would probably think of short flights or coach trips to specific destinations. Since we’re likely unfamiliar with the topography, few would consider going on a road trip.

But that was what photographer Mok JC did one day when he embarked on a driving adventure.

Capturing mesmerising sights on his 11-day travels, the Malaysian shared glimpses of his country’s unique sceneries.

Photographer embarks on 11-day road trip around Malaysia

Mok first shared about his trip in a Facebook post on 7 Jun 2022.

Filing the photos under the album ‘2500km Peninsular Malaysia’, he wrote that he covered roughly 2,500km across the following states:

Penang

Perak

Kelantan

Terengganu

Pahang

Johor

Malacca

Negeri Sembilan

Selangor

Kuala Lumpur

The last four states were a loop back through Selangor, Perak, Pahang, and Penang, as he made a complete circuit. Here’s a map of his route:

He apparently spent 11 days and 10 nights on the entire journey, though he didn’t give a detailed breakdown of his daily itinerary.

Captures beauty of country on camera

Mok’s Facebook album comprising 80 photos offers unique views of Malaysia that only those who explore it on the road can see.

These huge signboards leading up to the Penang Bridge, for instance, would be familiar to motorists who spend a lot of time on the road.

Once you cross the bridge itself, it’s like going on a highway of endless possibilities.

If you’ve driven in Malaysia before, you’d know that it’s not all concrete like most of Singapore. Drives through more rural parts like Jalan Baling in Gerik, Perak, along the Malaysia Federal Route 4 will treat you to awe-inspiring sights of mountains surrounded by mist.

The thing about making stopovers in areas like this is that you’ll chance upon quaint spots like the Pulau Banding Public Jetty.

Parking your car by the water with sampans and zinc homes floating nearby is an experience you can’t get in many places.

Shares unique views of Malaysia

Beyond the juxtaposition between urban and rural Malaysia, going on a road trip like Mok did would allow you to admire the natural elements you wouldn’t otherwise see on your shopping or resort holidays.

For instance, Mok’s trip took him to these towering trees at Pantai Senok in Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

Resembling trees in far Western countries during autumn, you could probably fool your friends into thinking that you’re somewhere much further away than Malaysia.

Mok also climbed hills like this one in Terengganu, which interestingly had signs measuring the distance to places as far away as Tokyo and Manila.

Standing atop the hill with the Sun shining on you will surely be such an exhilarating experience.

There’s no need to look to New Zealand or Scotland for bright green pastures when you can find some right in Sekinchan, Selangor.

Just looking at the photos gives us a calming sensation — imagine being there to behold the views for ourselves.

Marvel at manmade wonders

While there’s no denying that Malaysia has so much more to offer when it comes to natural views, they have some breathtaking manmade structures too.

Take the Lexis Hibiscus hotel at Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, for example. The layout of the premises forms a shape of a flower floating on water.

Meanwhile, the Crystal Mosque or Masjid Kristal in Kuala Terengganu may remind you of a quirky building in a fantasy Hollywood movie.

The same goes for this draw bridge in the state, which has towers resembling the Tower Bridge in London, albeit on a smaller scale.

A road trip worth going for

All in all, Mok, who travelled in his humble Perodua Myvi, estimated that he spent roughly S$776 (RM2,600++) for two people.

To get such priceless views for that amount of money is surely a bargain you can’t find anywhere else.

MS News has reached out to Mok for more information about his travels and will update the article accordingly when he gets back.

In the meantime, perhaps his album will inspire you to plan a similar adventure soon. After all, everyone could use a change in scenery sometimes.

Featured image adapted from Mok JC on Facebook.