All Singaporeans & PRs Have To Test Negative For Covid-19 Pre-Departure From 29 May

As many countries continue to struggle with their Covid-19 situation, the authorities are tightening border control measures to curb the spread in Singapore.

Source

On Wednesday (26 May), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that pre-departure testing will be required of most returning Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs) from 29 May.

This means all travellers entering or transiting through Singapore will have to test negative for Covid-19 before boarding their flight, with exception of those from lower-risk countries and regions.

Singaporeans and PR have to present negative Covid-19 test

From Saturday (29 May), all travellers, including Singaporeans and PRs entering or transiting through Singapore have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure.

Source

Travellers will only be allowed to board their flight or ferry for Singapore after they present the test result.

They will also have to present the same document at air, sea, or land checkpoints upon arriving in Singapore.

MOH warned that those who arrive without a valid negative test result may not be able to enter Singapore.

PRs and long-term pass holders who do not adhere to these requirements also risk having their permit or pass cancelled.

MOH advise travellers who test positive for Covid-19 to seek medical help and ensure they are fully recovered and non-infectious before travelling to Singapore.

However, Singaporeans who test positive and require urgent medical care can still return via alternative transport such as a medevac flight.

Low-risk countries exempted

Those who stayed in lower-risk countries and regions 21 days before departure will be exempted from the rule.

Such territories include,

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

China

Hong Kong

Macao

New Zealand

Travellers from these countries will still be required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival in lieu of a Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

They may also serve a 7-day SHN and take a test at the end of the isolation period.

Singapore will continue to adjust border controls

Over recent weeks, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce decided to extend testing given the emergence of more infectious Covid-19 variants.

MOH added that as the global Covid-19 situation evolves, they will continue to adjust Singapore’s border measures accordingly.

This is to manage risks of importation and subsequent spread of the virus to our community.

Travellers are advised to visit the SafeTravel website for the latest suite of measures before entering Singapore.

Hope measures will help curb transmissions

While the tightened border controls might present an inconvenience to returning travellers, it is also necessary to keep our community safe.

Hopefully, with the added safety measures, the spread of Covid-19 will be curbed and Singapore will be on the road to recovery again.

