We tried 4 viral TikTok household chore hacks to see if they really work

Do these viral cleaning hacks from TikTok really do the trick? We try them & find out

Ah, TikTok. Love it or hate it, it’s a goldmine for tips and hacks.

Enter #CleanTok, where household chores become an art form. Using unexpected ingredients such as vinegar and baking soda, items and surfaces are effortlessly cleaned to showroom standards — or are they?

Since we know better than to believe everything we see online, we decided to put some of these hacks to the test. But first, here’s something that doesn’t require any complicated tricks.

Now, back to those TikTok hacks.

Hack #1: Shake detergent & paper towel inside container to remove grease

With more than 4.5 million views, @facesbyadi’s grease-stained container-washing trick is a certified hit. It looks almost too simple to be true.

Here’s how it works: Fill the container with dish soap and warm water, add paper towels, close the lid, and shake vigorously for 45 seconds to a minute. Then, rinse thoroughly. Voila! A squeaky clean container.

We put this quirky dishwashing method to the test on a greasy plastic takeaway container from a mala meal. To our amazement, it worked wonders, leaving only a faint scent of food behind.

It’s a smart way to minimise excessive scrubbing while also getting an arm workout at the same time.

Hack #2: Use wet teabags to clean dirty mirrors

This cleaning hack from @creative_explained reveals a surprising tool: used teabags.

After brewing, save the teabag and use it to wipe away streaks and stains on mirrors and glass surfaces.

Our office toilet mirror is usually squeaky clean, but we found a few tiny spots to tackle with the teabag from our post-lunch brew. A few light scrubs later, the stains vanished.

While effective, we’d consider this a backup when a proper cleaning solution isn’t available.

Hack #3: Use lemons & baking soda to remove stove grease

When life gives you lemons… use it with baking soda to polish your greasy stove. That’s what TikTok influencer Chantel Mila aka @mama_mila_ recommends.

Basically, you cut a lemon in half, sprinkle baking soda over your stove (with the grates removed), and scrub it with the fruit’s flesh.

We tried this out on the hob at home, and it did manage to remove some stubborn brown stains.

However, the process proved to be messy, time-consuming, and required significant effort, so we’ll just stick to traditional cleaning liquids for now.

Hack #4: Use a rubber glove to remove pet hair

Paw-rents with long-haired fur babies know the struggle of finding pet hair everywhere.

Before splurging on an expensive lint roller, try this budget-friendly hack courtesy of TikTok user @feliciawilson_85: rubber kitchen gloves. Just slip on the glove and start rubbing away.

Our office cat Jaymee, a ragdoll, frequently leaves fur all over the fabric chairs. We tested this hack and, true enough, saw a noticeable difference, indicating that the trusty rubber glove indeed does wonders.

You’re welcome, Jaymee.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Breeze Singapore.

Featured image adapted from @mama_mila_ on TikTok, @facesbyadi on TikTok, and @feliciawilson_85 on TikTok.