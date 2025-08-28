Textile shop in Thailand suffers S$397K damages from fire after employee allegedly forgets to turn off iron

Textile shop in Thailand catches fire after employee allegedly forgets to turn off iron

A textile shop in Thailand went up in flames, allegedly as a result of an employee forgetting to turn off an iron.

The blaze left most of the building in cinders, with the shop suffering about 10 million baht (S$397K) in damages

Fire allegedly cause by unattended fire

According to Khaosod, firefighters in Phetchaburi province, Thailand, were alerted to the blaze at about 2.19am on Thursday (28 Aug).

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a three-storey shophouse on fire.

The fire appeared to be burning most intensely on the second and third levels, but soon spread to the ground floor as well.

Fearing that the fire would spread, firefighters quickly urged nearby residents to evacuate. Nearby vehicles were also moved away from the scene.

Firefighters eventually managed to control the blaze about 1.5 hours later.

As for how the fire originated, the shop owner suspects that an employee had forgotten to turn off the iron before leaving the shop.

Fire causes massive damage to textile shop

According to the 45-year-old owner, the shophouse was used both for storing and manufacturing. He claimed that nothing was out of the ordinary when he closed the shop that day.

He only discovered the fire when one of his neighbours phoned him in the middle of the night.

A preliminary investigation estimated damages to cost about 10 million baht (S$397K). Most of the property — including the machinery used for manufacturing the fabrics, raw materials, and important paperwork — has been destroyed by the fire.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online and FM91 via LINE Today.