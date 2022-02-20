Thai Boy Drowns & Passes Away On 14 Feb During Valentine’s Day Party

Every parent always wishes they could protect their children from all the dangers in the world. But sometimes, accidents happen when they least expect it.

On 14 Feb, Thai model Wiyada Pontawee and her husband, who is also her photographer, were at a Valentine’s Day party in Pattaya. The event was meant to be a photoshoot with other models in attendance.

e While this was happening, the couple’s 2-year-old son, Vio, played in a pool with his brother and another child.

Unfortunately, he ended up drowning. He was conveyed to the hospital but medical staff could not save him.

Parents brought son to Valentine’s Day party & photoshoot

On Valentine’s Day, model Wiyada Pontawee, her husband, and her 2 children were attending a party at a villa in Pattaya.

Wiyada is an OnlyFans model who often posts racy photos online.

On that particular day, she and several other adult models used the party as an opportunity for a photoshoot as well.

Photos circulating on social media showed Widaya posing in front of the pool. Yahoo News reported that her children and another child were also pictured splashing about in the pool.

As they went about shooting photos and videos that evening, Widaya’s 2-year-old son Vio tragically drowned in the pool.

Son was choking in the water & rushed to hospital subsequently

Recounting the harrowing event, Wiyada’s husband said he heard Vio struggling in the water. He shared that Vio was choking at that time, and he jumped in to help.

According to The New Paper (TNP), emergency services were called at 10pm on 14 Feb.

Wiyada and her husband were also seen carrying the 2-year-old, calling for help at the villa’s entrance.

When Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Service arrived, medical personnel tried to pump his heart. The toddler was later rushed to the hospital as his parents wept.

A rescue service spokesperson said that they were unable to save the child’s life despite their best efforts.

Funeral held on 16 Feb

On the day Vio passed away, 26-year-old Wiyada shared a picture on Facebook of her holding Vio. In the caption, she questioned how she would live without him.

At about 3am the next day, she wrote a Facebook post saying, “I can’t take it anymore. I don’t want to live in this world”.

On Wednesday (16 Feb), Wiyada shared pictures of Vio’s funeral.

At the time of his death, Vio was just 2 days shy of his 3rd birthday.

His parents placed a birthday cake in front of his photo during his funeral.

Wiyada wrote that she’s “attending Vio’s birthday for the last time” in her caption.

Parents urged to keep an eye on their children at pools

No grief compares to that of a parent struggling with a young child’s untimely death.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to Wiyada and her family.

In light of this tragedy, Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Service has also warned parents to keep their children under a watchful eye to prevent such incidents from occurring.

