13-year-old girl in Thailand donates organs to 5 people after fatal motorcycle accident

13-year-old Thai girl donates organs after she died in motorcycle accident

A 13-year-old student in Thailand has shown immense generosity by donating her organs to save five other lives after she died in a road traffic accident.

On Wednesday (25 Sept), the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Center took to Facebook to express gratitude towards the act of kindness extended by Ms Atcharapon Awachai (name transliterated from Thai) and her mother, who donated the girl’s eyes, kidneys, and liver at Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital.

After the donation, officials from the Provincial Red Cross Chapter of Samut Songkhram and the hospital awarded her certificates from the Thai Red Cross Eye Bank and Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Centre. They also presented wreaths from the Thai Red Cross Society and the hospital to honour her and express gratitude.

Girl was charitable person & enjoyed helping others

Ms Atcharapon was reportedly involved in a motorcycle accident, resulting in a head injury that resulted in brain death, reports the Thai news outlet Thairath.

She was treated at Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital, where the doctors did their best to save her. Unfortunately, the girl passed away.

Her family then decided to make a significant merit by donating her organs and eyes to the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Centre.

Her 33-year-old mother, Naraponsrichainat (name transliterated from Thai), shared that her daughter enjoyed helping others and participating in charitable activities.

Her organ donation was meant to generate significant merit for her.

Organ donation equates to generating substantial positive karma

Dr Thongpoon Tangtard (name transliterated from Thai) from the hospital remarked: “Organ donation creates merit for the giver and gives new life to the receiver.”

He emphasised that organ donation is a form of charity that benefits the lives of others, calling it the highest form of giving in line with Buddhist teachings.

“The benefits of organ donation go beyond immense merit; it also provides the opportunity for many others to live happy and meaningful lives in this world,” he added.

In its Facebook post, the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Centre said: “This was a great act of merit.”

“May the merit of this good deed bring good results and send (her) soul to a good place.”

