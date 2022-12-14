4 Thai Robbers Pick Wrong Gold Shop To Rob As Owner Fires Back, 2 Perpetrators Arrested

Thai Robbers At Large After Botched Gold Shop Robbery Where Owner Fired At Them

Armed robberies can be a scary experience for any shop owner. But for a group of robbers in northern Thailand, the tables ended up turning on them.

On 8 Dec, four robbers attempted to rob a gold shop in the Tak province.

They soon learned that they targeted the wrong gold shop when the owner turned on them and fired his own gun, seriously injuring one of the robbers.

As it turns out, the gold shop owner is an expert marksman.

Two of the robbers were later apprehended by police, but the other two are reportedly still at large.

Thai robbers meet their match while attempting to rob gold shop

Video footage of the incident on 8 Dec shows the four robbers arriving at the gold shop on two bikes.

One of the robbers then breaks the glass door with a gunshot and enters the shop, followed by his three accomplices.

The robbers then get out their backpacks, ready to rob the shop. One of them appears to use a tool to reach for the gold within.

But the last thing they expect is for the gold shop owner to fire back. He fires a single shot, scaring the robbers and making them flee.

The gold shop owner then fires four more shots as the robbers flee. One of the shots hits and seriously wounds a robber.

2 robbers arrested

As one of the robbers was seriously wounded, he could not escape and was arrested after he was found lying in a pool of blood outside the shop, The Thaiger reports.

The man was later taken to hospital for treatment, but there are reportedly rumours that he has since passed away.

Another robber was also arrested after he tried to flee on foot. Police officers found him in an alley.

However, the remaining two robbers may have fled to Myanmar on a bike through a forested area.

Police are stepping up the search for the two men.

Apparently, the robbers in custody have a history of crime. In February this year, they robbed a gold shop and made away with 182 baht’s weight of gold.

Gold shop owner is an expert marksman

The robbers definitely picked the wrong shop to mess with.

According the The Thaiger, the 41-year-old shop owner, Phisit Raphitphan, is a skilled marksman who even won a shooting competition.

The gun enthusiast reportedly started honing his skills at a shooting range over eight years ago and became an expert over time.

As Mr Phisit used his shotgun in self-defence, he is not expected to face any charges.

With such a badass weapon and shooting skills, we’re sure nobody will dare rob this shop owner ever again.

Featured image adapted from Chiangmai News on Facebook and Chiangmai News.