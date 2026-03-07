New Thai tea toothpaste in Thailand goes viral, foreign netizens say it’s a new souvenir

New Thai tea toothpaste in Thailand goes viral

The Thai tea craze goes beyond just the traditional drink itself, with variations like Thai tea-flavoured ice cream and bubble tea.

In Thailand, a limited-edition toothpaste has captured the attention of both locals and foreign netizens alike.

The toothpaste is the result of a collaboration between 0ral care brand Salz and the well-known Thai tea brand ChaTraMue, according to Khaosod.

Salty toothpastes feature Thai tea aroma

Salz Salted Thai Tea toothpaste looks to combine ChaTraMue’s signature Thai tea aroma with Salz’s fine salt formula.

According to the brand, the idea was to use the fragrance of Thai tea to turn toothbrushing routines into “a favourite moment”.

Despite the product’s atypical nature, it is still a tootpaste so expect Salz’s salty formula to remain, helping to reduce plaque and freshen breath.

It also contains 1,500 ppm fluoride to prevent tooth decay.

Product went viral on social media

A Japanese resident in Thailand posted about it on X on 4 March, sparking an immediate online buzz.

“I found a new Thai souvenir,” the OP wrote.

The post quickly went viral, garnering around 1.2 million views at the time of writing.

Several netizens provided links for purchasing it

One netizen commented that the smell and colour of the toothpaste closely resemble Thai tea, but the taste remains salty, just like regular Salz toothpaste.

“Will I accidentally swallow the whole tube?” another user joked.

Many also provided links for those interested in buying the item.

Featured image adapted from @BkkAkioYoshi on X.