Thai Woman Accused Of Hiding S$470K Lottery Prize From Husband, She Claims They Already Broke Up

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Thai Man Files Lawsuit Against Wife For Hiding Lottery Prize Money From Him

A man in Thailand has filed a lawsuit against his wife after accusing her of hiding a 12 million baht (S$470,000) lottery prize from him.

However, in a dramatic twist, the wife claimed that they split up long before she hit the jackpot and that she has even remarried.

The man, on the other hand, says he doesn’t know about any breakup, though he admitted they did not sign an official marriage certificate.

Wife accused of hiding S$470,000 from husband

According to The Thaiger, the man, 47-year-old Narin, married 43-year-old Chaweewan two decades ago. The couple has three daughters together.

Last Saturday (11 Mar), he sought help from lawyer Narong Kaewphet to file a lawsuit against Chaweewan, alleging that she had hidden 12 million baht in lottery winnings from him.

In 2014, Narin and Chaweewan moved to South Korea so they could work to pay off a 2 million baht (S$78,000) debt.

After Chaweewan returned to Thailand to be with their children, Narin stayed in South Korea and would send 27,000 to 30,000 baht (S$1,100 to S$1,170) home every month.

Later, he found out from his daughters that his wife had won 12 million baht from the lottery.

However, she allegedly hid it from him.

Finds out wife has married another man

On 3 Mar, Narin flew back to Thailand to confront Chaweewan about her windfall.

To his utter shock, he discovered that she had married a police officer on 25 Feb.

“I am disappointed,” The Thaiger quotes him as saying. “I did not expect that my wife of 20 years would do this to me.”

Narin went on to say that he only has 60,000 baht (S$2,300) left in his bank account as he transfers money to his wife each month.

“I want to call out for justice and the money that I deserve.”

While Narin admitted that he and Chaweewan never signed an official marriage certificate, his lawyer argued that he still has a right to the money.

This is because the pair’s relatives and everyone else around them were aware of the relationship. This is apparently enough to make it official.

Wife claims they broke up years ago

However, it looks like Chaweewan wasn’t about to take the accusations lying down.

She filed a complaint against Narin for defamation and insisted that she never hid any money from him.

In fact, she revealed that Narin had broken up with her over a phone call in 2019, something that even her neighbours knew about.

She claimed they stopped talking to each other after that, Narin only maintaining contact with his daughters.

Chaweewan also alleged that Narin only gave her and their daughters 3,000 to 4,000 baht (S$120 to S$160) a month — a fraction of the amount he stated.

Police and other relevant authorities are now investigating the case.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sanook via The Thaiger and Citylife Chiang Mai, for illustration purposes only.